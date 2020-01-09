30 Years – 1990
Rolla E. Gordon, chairman of the board at Mercantile Bank of Farmington, announced his retirement effective Jan. 1, 1990. Gordon had been with Mercantile since 1969 and served as president/CWO from 1979-1988.
A Farmington man died when his car went off an embankment and fell onto railroad tracks in Flat River. His vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle fell 27 fell onto the railroad tracks.
New Year’s vandals took aim at Farmington High School when they broke windows at the high school. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Robert Webb stated that 10 windows and some lights were broken out at the high school. Damage was not confined to one area, but all around the school building. Farmington Police Chief Bob Oder stated vandalism took place in other areas of Farmington as well that evening.
Dr. Michael Zaricor and his fellow workers at the Mineral Area Regional Laboratory donated $500 to the Mineral Area Hospice Program. Other donations were received from several other businesses and banks in the region.
The Farmington Knights basketball team got back to their winning ways by beating Ste. Genevieve 43-37. The Farmington Freshmen Girls Basketball team won the North County Freshman Holiday Tournament by defeating Potosi 36-35. High scorer for Farmington was Kerri Noble with 13 points.
40 Years – 1980
John Winch, a shoe repairman located on North Washington Street in Farmington began his 20th year in a profession that was far from being an overcrowded field. John also had a 9-year-old parakeet to keep him company. Anyone who had visited the repair shop in the earlier years remember how he had several birds and fish. However, a fire next door killed all of them with the exception of the parakeet who for some reason survived. Winch always had his Mr. Coffee going and chairs to accommodate friends and customers to share stories, solve the world’s problems, smoke a lot of cigarettes and tell big fish stories.
Thirsty burglars apparently kicked in the side door of the Melody Inn on old Highway 67 and helped themselves to beer stored there. 15 cases of beer were reported stolen, various brands.
50 Years — 1970
Residents of St. Francois County will vote to elect members to the St. Francois University of Missouri Extension Council. Nominees for council positions were: District I, Dr. George Hindrey, Bob Gawf, John Waller and James Wright. District II Henry Cashion, Ralph Detring, Dr. Dudley Pautz, and Emmett Wampler. At Large District, including the whole of St. Francois County, was Glen Phillips and Ed Ralston.
Six incumbents, three Democratic and three Republican filed for office. Democratic incumbents were Elliott Straughan, Vollie Hulsey, and Jeff Matkin. Republicans were M.C. Kennon, Doris Mell, and Elgin Hartshorn. Al Sullivan was seeking the post of committeeman for Pendleton Township and Oscar McGeorge for Iron Township.
Reverend and Mrs. John Long celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a family dinner after church services.
60 Years — 1960
Students of St. Joseph High School in Farmington won the Planned Progress award at a dinner meeting held at Bonne Terre City Park. The Planned Progress program allowed schools to submit proposals recommending community improvements.
About 4,142 acres of St. Francois County cropland was held out of production in 1960 under Conservation Reserve contracts, according to a report by Fremont Shaner, chairman of the St. Francois County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Committee. Land in the Conservation Reserve is held out of production to help ease the farm surplus situation and is kept in conservation uses to meet future needs.
The St. Joseph Catholic Grade School was under construction on a site between North Carleton and Long streets. The school includes a gymnasium and cafeteria and faces the corner of Ste. Genevieve and Long Street.
70 Years – 1950
Representing the American Legion Post, Paul Dugal, appeared before the Farmington Board of Alderman and stated the post had investigated the property belonging to the city laying between KREI and the Hosiery Mill and decided to ask the city to give them an option on 157 feet off the north side for the purpose of building a legion home.
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Farmington celebrated their 35th anniversary. Frances Stoll was the president of the club.
The Farmington Knights held onto their unbeaten record by winning their 11th game of the season, beating Bismarck 48-22.
The 1950 Plymouth models went on display at Revoir Motor Company. The new models had a longer, lower and more streamlined appearance, looking somewhat like the 1949 models.
The Press, purchased its own press camera and processing equipment that would enable the newspaper to get pictures of events and persons at any time, on a moment’s notice. The camera was a Speed Graphic of the type especially designed for newspaper work. A darkroom with enlarger and other necessary processing equipment was set up in The Press building.
