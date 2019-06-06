30 Years – 1989
Farmington Mayor Michael O’Brien has established an office in Long Memorial Hall and will be available to the public during the week. The office is located on the 2nd floor next to the Parks and Recreation office.
Terri Lynn Fitzgerald daughter of Ada Ballew of Farmington was awarded a theater scholarship to Mineral Area College.
William Brian Eddleman was also awarded a theater scholarship to Mineral Area College. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Eddleman of Farmington.
A theater award was also give to Aaron Gore, son of Cecil and Diana Gore. He also attended Farmington High School.
Students named on the honor roll at Knob Lick School were: 1st grade: Sarah Boone, Annie Hochadel; 2nd grade: Angela Zamora; 3rd grade: Rebecca Boone, Candie Clark and Amy Villmer; 4th grade: David Adamson, Nicholas Aubuchon, David Hannah, Devin Parker, Lindsey Penuel, Audrey Villmer; 5th grade: Jeanetta Harp, Mandy Lamers, Leslie Mauk, Heather Sansoucie, Anna Zamora; 6th grade: Larry Crump, Jason McClanahan, and Kenny Ragan; 7th grade: Tony Wallace; 8th grade: Christy Canterberry, Jeff Harp and Angela Miner.
Country Days Little Miss and Master contest winners were: D.R. Cartee and Bethany Fink, 1st runner up, Keeley Miller and Zach Johnson, 2nd runner up, Stella Crabdree and Drew Williams also.
40 Years – 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Underwood celebrated their 50 years of marriage with a reception at the American Legion Hall where a buffet dinner was served to approximately 150 relatives and friends.
Jay Meador who was a former court house custodian was appointed a deputy of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Six candidates were running for collector of St. Francois County. They were Shelia Boyer, William (Bill) Leonard, Barbara Corter, Ruth Merseal, William Hickman and Kossuth Weber. The winner was Kossuth Weber with his votes of 269 to Barbara Corter’s 184, Ruth Merseal 165, Sheila Boyer 77, William Hickman 72 and William Leonard 35.
One of the most prestigious awards given by Central Methodist College was presented to Rodney Rhodes.
Mike Ledbetter was one of six students who received Outstanding Senior Awards from Central Methodist College. The award was presented during the alumni weekend celebration of the 125th anniversary of Central Methodist College. Mike was a 1979 graduate of Farmington High School.
50 Years – 1969
New teachers added to the Farmington School District were Ray Henry, superintendent, Robert McWilliams, adm. assistant, Opal Wright, director, Elementary Education, Harold Wright, junior high principal.
St. Joseph Regional High School graduated its final class on June 1, 1969. St. Joseph’s began in 1948 and had served the St. Francois County area for 21 years. Various circumstances caused the school to not reopen.
Valedictorian of the 1969 class was Carol Van Doren and she received a Curator’s Award which she used at the University of Rolla.
The second award was that of salutatorian earned by Dorothy Wood and she received the trustee scholarship to Mineral Area College and a fee scholarship to SEMO.
Farmington High School students under the director of Mrs. Phyllis Dickenson painted pictures of Farmington and Doe Run school buildings. These were displayed at the board building at Farmington.
Mary Crump and Gary Thomas were selected to reign as queen and king of the prom.
60 Years – 1959
Students from local Farmington schools received scholarships to attend universities. They were Nancy Karsch the A.L. Schmid Memorial Scholarship from Trimfoot; Susan Hall received full tuition scholarship to Mount Mary College Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Bill Giessing was awarded a full four year athletic scholarship to Cape Girardeau State Teachers College.
A new fireplace built at the Shelter House at the Farmington City Park was completed as a project of the 25 Gardeners club. Several residents of Farmington made contributions to help make this possible.
Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Hooper sold their business known as “Hooper’s” at 122 E. Columbia to Mr. and Mrs. Cleo Skaggs of Farmington. Mrs. Skaggs operated the store while her husband continued the milk route.
Walter Ellis and Raymond Kollmeyer of Farmington were appointed commissioners to assess the damages to property owners along the new route of Highway 67 between Leadington and Farmington.
12 pieces of property lying along a five mile stretch were involved in the condemnation petition filed by the Highway Department after right-of-way officials and owners were not able to agree on the damages.
It was planned to build a two-lane divided highway on a right-of-way approximately 250 feet wide, each pavement to be 24 feet wide, the thoroughfare to be a “limited access” highway.
Charles Waldron, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Waldron of Farmington, received Eagle Rank, Scouting’s highest advancement honor, at a Court of Honor held by Troop 471.
70 Years – 1949
Two county residents drowned at Mine LaMotte Lake when their boat sank after stricking a snag and was punctured and capsized.
Ariel Gerstenschlager and Alvin Ray Moore both drowned as witnesses were unable to reach them to rescue them. A group of rescue workers led by Trooper Lloyd Murphy and Norman Umfleet, both of Fredericktown, recovered the bodies.
Two youths from the same family, both ranking students in their classes graduated from two outstanding schools of the nation. They were Carl R. Crites, graduated from West Point and Joe D. Crites, getting his degree from the Missouri School of Mines at Rolla. The brothers were the children of Mrs. L.L. Carnahan and the late Clarence D. Crites.
A party of farmers near Womack took down five wolves that had been raiding farms in that section of the county. They had been attacking sheep, pigs, goats and other small animals. The group of farmers were Will Johnson, Hadley Johnson, Monroe Martin, Howard Martin, Theodore Ferguson and Lloyd Umfleet.
A new drive-in theatre on Highway 61 is near completion that would have a capacity of 480 automobiles and trucks. The manager of the drive-in is Elliott Klein.
Tom Edwards and Frank Plumlee were able to meet “Ma and Pa Kettle” Marjorie Main and Percy Kilbride at a special screening of their movie “The Egg and I.”
