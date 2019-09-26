30 Years – 1989
■ Senator Danny Staples and Representative Frank Ellis visited Farmington with the deed to a 156-acre tract of land formerly owned by the state. The legislators diligently worked to get this property deeded over to the city of Farmington.
■ Jim Dismuke accepted the property for the city and stated that portions of the land may be used for expansion of runways at the city airport. Another portion could become part of the Farmington Industrial Park. The land is valued at over $1 million but cost the city just $1.
■ Downtown Farmington prepared for the “Fall Festival” scheduled for Oct. 7 when the fourth annual Fall Festival takes place. The festival is sponsored by the Downtown Farmington Organization, and the festival was anchored by the Ho-Made Soup and Chili Rama competitions and an auction of merchandise donated by Farmington businesses.
40 Years – 1979
■ Farmington High School students Jennifer Rogers and Beth James rehearse their lines for the play put on by the high school, “Our Miss Brooks.”
■ Twenty-two boys from Farmington Cub Scout Pack 483 each received Parvuli Dei Medal during a ceremony held at St. Joseph Church in Farmington. Those children who received medals were: Chris Maxon, Shawn Burcham, Brad Brown, Terry Pigg, Junior Svendrowski, Bradley Copenhaver, Willie Eddleman, Greg Byrd, George Dent, Scott Rigdon, Craig Brown, Stephen Jones, Chris Svendrowski, Phillip Maloney, Randy Resinger, Scott Jokerst, Marcus Hudson, Eric Smallen, Mark Brown, Mike Rigdon, Tim Pigg and Jason Hudson.
■ The new JC Penney Store set to open soon was to be 37,000 square feet and 55th store in the state of Missouri. The new store opened in the St. Francois Plaza Shopping Center. There is a catalog center and various departments for everyone’s needs from clothes to shoes to dining accessories for men, women and children.
■ The traditional live Christmas greenery would again be used to decorate downtown Farmington for the holidays. They also gave away a $500 shopping spree to a lucky contestant.
50 Years – 1969
■ Mr. and Mrs. JC Harter were honored by their children in observance of their Golden Wedding Anniversary with an open house.
■ Girls public speaking honors won by 4-H members at Achievement Day included Miss Jean Weipert, Karen McNeill, Nancy Grace, Mary Graham and Bobby Ludy. They won blue ribbons and US Savings Bonds from Southwestern Bell.
You have free articles remaining.
■ Wally Sonntag, 27th Judicial Circuit court reporter, recovered from eye surgery. He sustained the eye injury when his truck was side-swiped by another truck between Doe Run and Indian Creek.
■ Joseph Ellis was appointed to the “Urban Law Annual,” one of the major publications of the Washington University School of Law. Appointment to the annual is based on the student’s rank in his class. Mr. Ellis is the husband of the former Linda Basler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lindell Basler of Farmington.
■ Karen Midgett was named Little Miss Farmington during the Fall Festival held at the St. Francois County seat. Miss Midgett is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Midgett.
60 Years – 1959
■ H. Lee Wichman of Wichman Lincoln-Mercury Sales of Farmington was a new stockholder in a new insurance company, the Missouri Fidelity Life Insurance Company of Cape Girardeau.
■ The Mari-Len Gift Shop, 219 East Columbia Street, Farmington sold its entire stock at reduced prices as they were planning on going out of business. Mrs. Mary Ogilvie, who opened the shop with her sister, Mrs. Lennie Armstrong, said illness in the family made it necessary to close.
■ Committee members of 4-H plan the annual 4-H Recognition night and Barn Warming. Committee members were Mike Allen, W.H. Allen, M.L. Thomas, Mrs. John Cleve and Mrs. Eugene Kollmeyer.
■ Bishop Eugene M. Frank who was in charge of the 1,300 Methodist churches in Missouri preached a sermon at the Golden Anniversary Service of the Founding of Epworth Among the Hills, a Methodist camp at Arcadia, Missouri.
70 Years – 1949
■ Playing at the Edwards and Plumlee Theater was “Amigos” and “Streets of Laredo” starring William Holden, William Bendix, Macdonald Carey and Mona Freeman.
■ Bert Beal, retired newspaperman and one of the pioneer Farmingtonians of his generation, died after being in ill health due to suffering a severe heart attack. Beal started his long newspaper career with the old “Farmington Times” when just 14, ending it in 1940 after most of 50 years spent in that line.
■ Ten Army fliers coming back from several weeks of training flight at Fort Knox, Kentucky, stopped at the Farmington Airport for about an hour. The fliers brought in 10 liaison planes, L16B and L17G, which were light, one place high-wing monoplanes. They were on their way back to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, their home base.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.