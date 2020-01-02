30 Years – 1990
■ Races shaped up as Jim Kellogg and Walter Ellis were the only candidates who filed for seats in Wards 1 and 4. In the city's other wards, Ward 2 incumbent Bill Cleve faced Dan Combs; and in Ward 3, Gay Wilkinson faced John Fox.
■ Search parties turned out in force looking for more clues in the case of Gina Dawn Brooks missing from Fredericktown. The searchers discovered more bones at Elephant Rocks State Park, but they did not turn out to be the remains of Gina.
■ A $100,000 loan was made to a Farmington physician for the creation of new jobs through the MO BUCKS for More Jobs Program.
■ Four Farmington residents were honored with certificates naming them “Missouri’s Best” when Missouri Treasurer Wendell Bailey was in our city. Those receiving awards were Dorothy Womack, president of the Downtown Farmington Organization; Jack Sebastian, president of First State Bank; Dr. Robert Webb, superintendent of schools; and Larry Skaggs, president of Trimfoot Shoe Company.
40 Years – 1980
■ There were two accidents involving vehicles driving into utility poles. One incident occurred in front of Farmington Lodge number 132 and the occupant of the vehicle was taken to the local hospital. The other occurred when a vehicle on Columbia Street swerved to miss another car and ran into the utility pole. No one was injured.
■ St. Francois County Sheriff’s deputies reported that a car that was reported stolen in Illinois was found heavily damaged at St. Joe Park. The car had been pushed over a rock slide. It was a 1978 Pontiac Firebird. It was also reported that a break-in occurred at the American Legion Hall located on old Highway 67 where Paul and Donna’s Club formerly was. Cash was taken there.
■ Artie Armon, a resident at the Farmington Presbyterian Manor, turned 108 years of age. It was thought at the time that she might very well have been the oldest living Farmington citizen.
You have free articles remaining.
50 Years – 1970
■ A Greyhound bus and a 1963 Volkswagen were involved in an accident on OO Highway. Weather conditions played a role in the accident as the road conditions were hazardous due to snow. The vehicle was struck from behind by the bus when the Volkswagen was stopped to make a turn. There were minor injuries.
■ Tommy Loughrige, son of Alonso and Mamie Caldwell Loughrige of Farmington, was killed when a disabled jet fighter crashed into a hangar at Miramar Naval Air Station at San Diego, California. He had been in the US Navy for six years.
■ Otis Williams, president of St. Francois County Special Needs Children’s Association, received a check from Leo Dugal on behalf of Dugal’s Big Star Markets as a matching of funds received from the sale of Christmas trees in front of Dugal’s Big Star.
60 Years – 1960
■ “The end of an era” is an expression we often hear in these fast moving and changing times of ours. We here in Farmington witnessed the end of an era without ever being aware of it. Harry Shell sold his old steam calliope in September of 1959 to the Wilkie Foundation in Chicago, Illinois. Shell and his bright red calliope were a familiar sight to most of Farmington and at one time or another we all heard its loud and occasionally melodious notes.
■ In 1960, you could buy three pounds of bacon for 89 cents; a 25 lb. bag of flour for $1.59; and four pot pies for 89 cents.
■ Dean Danieley was appointed a full-time insurance agent for Farmers Mutual, Madison, Wisconsin. Dean a long-time resident of Farmington, was a graduate of Ste. Genevieve High School.
■ Elliott Straughan was the first candidate to file for the position of sheriff for the August election. This would be the first time Elliott had run for any county office position. Robert Thompson of Farmington also filed for the office of sheriff under the Republican Party. He operates an automobile sales business in Farmington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.