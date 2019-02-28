30 Years – 1989
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned to officially open the Farmington Wal-Mart Supercenter on Thursday, March 2. Activities are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with the official opening and ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. The Supercenter opened on Saturday for what officials are calling a “dry-run,” to prepare the workers with the operations and to acquaint area customers with the store.
Although gun dealers nationwide are reporting increases in the amount of semi-automatic, paramilitary guns being sold, local gun dealers say they have seen no increase in demand for that type of weapon. Duwane Williams, owner of Bargain Mart Jewelry and Pawn, said that his shop does not carry the semi-automatic weapons that are causing concern in other states.
Jane Elizabeth Thomas of Elvins was crowned Miss Mineral Area during pageant ceremonies Saturday night at Mineral Area College. She will now represent the area in the Miss Missouri Pageant, to be held in Mexico, Mo. June 4-8. The pageant was sponsored by the Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) of Farmington and was formerly the Miss Farmington Pageant.
Farmington will take part in the annual tornado drill on Tuesday, March 7, in conjunction with the statewide tornado drill. The mock drill is part of the state’s observance of Disaster Preparedness Month. The city will sound the tornado tones during the mid-morning, which, in an emergency situation, signify the event of a hazard or disaster.
40 Years – 1979
Three youths who were passengers in a 1971 pickup truck escaped injury when it struck a snowbank and overturned on Highway 32 east of Farmington. The driver of the truck, 16 year old Anthony Dorsett of Farmington was attempting to pass a 1978 Ford pickup driven by Emmett Samples of Ste. Genevieve when the truck ran into the snowbank.
An unexpected snowfall whipped by heavy winds caused motorists troubles in the county. However, city officials said the results were far less serious than those of the New Year’s weekend ice storm that brought down power lines.
Cora Sebastian received an award for outstanding managerial performance during the Chicago management meeting by C.I.T. Financial Services. Cora was the manager of the company’s office on Franklin Street, Farmington.
Forgetful employees of the First State Bank, 201 E. Columbia learned from their mistake when they noticed that the firm’s flag, which regularly flies in front of the building was missing. The three by five foot was taken some time during the night. Also missing was the 12-foot metal flag pole the flag was mounted on. Other businesses were vandalized during this time period also.
50 Years – 1969
David DeSpain son of Mr. and Mrs. G.W. DeSpain of Farmington earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Missouri University at Rolla and accepted a position with Radio Station KMOX in St. Louis.
Hanna Mining Co., Cleveland, Ohio acquired St. Joseph Lead Company, New York and Bonne Terre. Both companies had operations in Missouri.
The merger involved issuance of Hanna securities with a market value of about $267,000,000 or $43 for each St. Joe share.
Robert J. McLaren, a former resident of Farmington, was named Greene County’s “Outstanding Young Educator” by the Springfield, Missouri Jaycees.
Patrick Cayce, a former resident of Farmington and a guard supervisor in Jefferson City, received a critical stab wound in an attack by an inmate. The stabbing nearly severed a carotid artery.
60 Years – 1959
Harold Hastings, who operated the Whistle-Vess Bottling Company on Liberty Street announced the sale of the company to Mr. Walter Burcham.
The local Whistle-Vess Bottling Company services six counties including St. Francois.
The Board of Trustees of the Mineral Area Osteopathic Hospital named Marcus Kirkland as the chairman to succeed James F. Collins who retired as chairman.
Nancy Karsch and Sandra Foreman were two senior girls at Farmington High School who had high scholastic achievements as announced by school officials.
Sandra Foreman was notified by the Committee on Curators Scholarships of Missouri University, that she was nominated as the student of highest scholastic promise of the senior class.
Also 17 members of the senior class received Certificates of Recognition as students of high scholastic promise. They were Herb Beck, Wayne Blumenberg, Anna May Branstetter, Anne Burch, William Hawn, Nancy Karsch, Melba Miller, Carolyn Moore, Donna Pratt, Joseph Ruebel, Betty Shaw, Ronald Sherrill, Patricia Sinclair, Dorothy Tawfall, Michael Thompson, Kenneth Waldron, and Rosetta Whiteaker.
70 Years – 1949
Arthur Fields, a motorman at Federal Mines No. 12, was instantly killed when a coupling between an engine and a section of loading cars broke. Fields was in a locomotive waiting on the track when the 16 loose cars crashed into the front of the locomotive he was on.
It was announced by Co-Chairman Tom Edwards and Frank Plumlee that the Orphanage fund drive and tag day sales donations amounted to $4576.87.
William Griffin, superintendent of the home said that the following workers are to be commended for their special effort toward this county project. They were Glenwood Lees, Sam, Fitz, Dick Batten, Rev. William Stewart, Elmer Cook, Mrs. L.B. Blanton, C.B. Mateer, Mrs. Sam Foley, Fields Simms, E.P. Goggins and many of the high school girls participated.
Three Farmington men, Curtis King, Leroy O’Dell and Irwin Taylor were injured in an auto accident on north Highway 61 when it ran off the left side of the road and swerved back across and off the right side. All injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Representatives from all sections of St. Francois County met at the VFW Hall in Flat River to make plans for a drive for funds for the continuance of the 4-H program in the county.
Dr. Schuttler explained that in order to continue this program at its present level, it is necessary that the county provide $1600 in addition to the money already available for the purpose of Extension work.
