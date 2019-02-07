30 Years – 1989
Officials were saying area flu outbreak was the worst in recorded history. Approximately 700 cases of people have the flu or flu-like symptoms had been reported in St. Francois County, according to Diane Eaton, R.N. communicable disease coordinator at the St. Francois County Health Center.
The type of the virus had not been determined yet.
Diana C. McCord of Farmington was among 377 Depauw University students who were recognized for outstanding academic performance and named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester.
Chris Koppeis was named Employee of the Month for February at the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center.
40 Years – 1979
A Farmington man suspected of posing as a gas company repairman and bilking at least one woman out of $24 was arrested by the police.
Laura Gallagher, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jack Gallagher of Farmington made the honor roll at St. Mary’s Academy in Nauvoo, Illinois.
Changing times, when the first plat of Farmington was made back in 1880, Spring Street was almost the northern most roadway in the city. On the west side of town Columbia Street turned into a gravel road past Cayce St and Liberty St. became Caledonia Rd. On the east side of town Columbia St. merged with another gravel road instead of Ste. Genevieve Ave.
Strong rebounding, clutch outside shooting when needed, and a super second half defensive effort were the keys that Farmington’s Knightettes used to unlock the door to a third place finish in the MAAA girls conference cage tournament. Farmington High School stumped Valley of Caledonia 39-28.
50 Years – 1969
Airman Daniel R. Beale, son of Frances E. Beale of Wesley Drive in Farmington completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Airman Beale was a 1968 graduate of Farmington Senior High School.
One Farmington retail store and two professional offices located on the courthouse square were broken into and robbed. The Lerche Firestone Dealer Store, was the scene of a large robbery late in 1968, and was discovered broken into again. Otto Lerche proprietor of the store said that several used power saws and some used tires were stolen from the basement, but entry was not made into the upper level of the store.
The law offices of Smith and Colson and the office of insurance man Stuart Landrum, were also broken into. The offices were located on the second floor of the Ozarks Federal Building.
Authorities believed that an attempt was made to enter the vault at Ozarks Federal because of an indentation in the side wall of the vault. Nothing was reported missing from Ozarks Federal. However, the law offices reported Dictaphones, typewriters and coffee pot was taken from their offices.
60 Years – 1959
The Farmington Teens Against Polio sponsored a road block at three entrances to Farmington to collect contributions from those entering and leaving Farmington.
A friendly personality and a desire to serve his customers, Ben Lewis owner of the Ben Lewis & Son Western Auto Store told staff writer that his store sold more tires in 1957 than any other Western auto Store in the St. Louis Division.
Ben was a native of Kansas and came to this area in 1937 from Woodriver, Illinois.
Bob Lewis, Ben’s son also was associated with the store.
A & P Store celebrated their 100th Birthday, 1859-1959.
70 Years – 1949
A contest to determine the holder of the questionable distinction of “ugliest man” on the campus was sponsored by Alpha Phi Omega, national service fraternity at State College, Cape Girardeau.
Hal “Oscar” Knight, son of Mr. and Mrs. S.W. Knight of Farmington was a candidate representing the Mark Twain Society.
The lowest temperatures for that winter was recorded when the thermometer registered 1 degree below zero. The lowest temperature previously recorded was 6 above on December 26,
On display at the Press Office were very large chicken eggs from a flock of Lawrence Gegg of Coffman who brought them in to display them.
People were thinking they were duck eggs. The largest egg on display measured some 6 ¼ inches in circumference around its length and 3 inches around the short way. They are of the opinion they were double-yolked.
