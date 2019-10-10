30 Years – 1989
■ Farmington attorney Dennis E. McIntosh was reappointed vice-chairman of the Legal Education Committee by W.H. “Bert” Bates, president of the Missouri Bar. The Legal Education Committee is responsible for carrying on programs for the continuing legal education of the practicing lawyer and for encouraging improved legal scholarship and education in general statewide.
■ Shelia Siebert was crowned queen of the Farmington High School Homecoming at the halftime of the football game against Central. Her escort was Fred McDaniel. Farmington won the game 33-0.
■ The following Farmington students were recently selected for the East Central Missouri District 7 All-District Choir: Scott Ross, Rhonda Roderman, John Myers, Jeffrey Meinz, Sarah Graham, Julie Kernan, Steve Atkins, Marc Braun, Charles Koester, Christie Cole, Matt Griffin and director Don Vieth.
40 Years – 1979
■ Steve Lynn, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Lynn of Ste. Genevieve, was named Teenager of the Month by the Farmington Elks Lodge. He was a member of the National Honor Society and an honor roll student since he was in seventh grade.
■ Members Jay Pinkley, Leann Beabout, Elaine Turley and Mike Zgonc put their creativity to work when they worked on the homecoming float for the sophomore class.
■ The Chimney Sweep Man (Jim Newman) spoke to the first grade of Washington School during Fire Prevention Week, reminding them all to caution their parents on the importance of keeping their flues clean.
50 Years – 1969
■ Mr. and Mrs. James B. Propes of Farmington observed their golden wedding anniversary and were honored with an open house at their home. The celebration was given by family and friends.
■ Mr. and Mrs. Earl Bohs celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a reception held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bohs.
■ The dedication of a new 28-bedroom addition on the Farmington Homelife campus of the Presbyterian Home of Missouri was held. There was an open house after the dedication.
■ Marilyn Ann Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Newell Kirkwood Jones was named to the dean’s list at Stephens College in Columbia.
■ The annual Knob Lick School Carnival was held at the school. Many games were played and refreshments served. The highlight of the evening was the coronation of the king and queen. King and queen candidates were Rebecca Huffman and Ricky Kinney; Tammy King and Johnny Wooldridge; and George Hammond and Sandy Ferres. Sharon Fairchild and Danny Howlett were chosen as crownbearers.
■ The Farmington High School Knights beat Herculaneum 19-6 and defeated the Fredericktown Blackcats 19-6.
■ Mr. and Mrs. Nixon Shelley celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a basket dinner at their home. They also served cake and punch. Mr. and Mrs. Shelley were the parents of nine children, eight of whom were present at the celebration.
■ The Shetland twin-brush electric polisher and scrubber was advertised by Gift Chest Jewelry. The Shetland was equipped with twin brushes, polished, scrubbed and cleaned rugs automatically and dispensed shampoo and wax.
■ The Retail Promotion Division of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce announced that a special sales promotion campaign was held. The slogan used was “Shop Farmington First.” Sale days would be conducted.
70 Years – 1949
■ The mayor appointed C.F. Rickus to serve as police magistrate judge until the next regular election to fill the unexpired term of George Sutherland.
■ J.C. Mayes, owner of City Cab, purchased a fleet of five new taxis. The cabs were specially built for taxi service by Ford Motor. They have heavier springs throughout with leather upholstery and two-way radios were installed in each cab.
■ The Reverend Robert McKeon, pastor of the St. Joseph’s Parish and chaplain of State Hospital No. 4 here, was appointed pastor of Pope St. Pius Parish in St. Louis, succeeding the late Rt. Rev. Monsignor John P. Lynch. Father McKeon’s successor was the Reverend Joseph L. Gottwald, pastor of the parish of the Most Pure Heart of Mary in Chamois, Missouri.
■ State headquarters of the Missouri National Guard reported that it was certain that plans would be approved for a new armory to be built in Farmington for Headquarters Company of the 2nd Battalion, 149th Infantry of the Guard. The Armory would be built by Walter Smith of Smitty’s Transfer Company of Farmington and would be located on the corner of South Washington and First Street, next to the present Weinand Equipment Company building.
