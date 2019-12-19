30 Years – 1989
■ Elmer Rigdon, Bob Silvey and Paul Dugal placed wreaths and flower arrangements at the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the St. Francois County Courthouse in Farmington. The committed that organized the effort to build the memorial see to it that the area’s veterans are remembered during this special season.
■ As part of the volunteer effort by the Farmington Elk’s Club to distribute food and gift baskets for the needy in this area, the Elk’s — along with the help of local merchants donations — were able to again help the needy with food baskets.
■ The deep freeze plagued the area with temperatures dipping to a -6 which broke the previous record -5 in 1943. The previous record for that date had been -3, a today’s low of 0 tied with a record set in 1979.
40 Years – 1979
■ Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Jarnagin of Farmington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at the First Church of God in Farmington.
■ Dave Isabel, independent jeweler, had and still has a jewelry shop behind his house on Aldergate Street where he has been open several years before this article was published in 1979. He did jewelry repair and ring sizing for Gift Chest Jewelers, J.C. Penney, pawn shops and individuals — as well as mail jewelry repair.
■ Farmington fireman battles a blaze at the home of James Hunter, 2.5 miles east of Farmington on OO Highway. The two-story farmhouse was engulfed in flames at the time of the fire department’s arrival and was a total loss.
■ Students in the Future Teachers of America at Farmington High School made stockings for handicapped children in the area. Students were: Susan Lamb, Kathy Cowan, Stephanie Strange, Kim Simpson Paulette Smith and Laura MacLeod.
50 Years – 1969
■ Dean Danieley, vice-president of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, congratulated Tom Sloan on his expanding business at Sloan’s S Bar S who acquired the exclusive Westinghouse franchise.
■ Major Jerry Scoggins, 443 F.M.S. Military Airlift Command, awarded the Pride Award for outstanding duties as Maintenance Man of the Month to Sgt. Larry D. Sebastian who had been with the 443 F.M.S. from March of 1968. Sgt. Sebastian was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Sebastian of Knob Lick and a graduate of Farmington High School, Class of 1965.
■ Miss Barbara Auchter — daughter of Mrs. Dorothy Auchter, Farmington — was elected to the office of national president-elect of Alpha Delta Theta, which is a professional medical technology sorority and member of the Professional Panhellenic Association.
60 Years – 1959
■ County Collector Bill Robinson received a check for $80,947.46 representing the Missouri-Pacific Railroad’s 1959 property taxes in St. Francois County. The railroad was one of the largest taxpayers in St. Francois County.
■ The Kiwanis Club and the Ritz Theatre held their annual free Christmas show at the theatre. Santa Claus made an appearance and gave out prizes. There was a surprise screen program with Roy Rogers and Dale Evans.
■ Two St. Francois County roads that were designated as Temporary State Routes — Highway CC and Highway EE — were given permanent state highway status by the Missouri State Highway Commission.
■ Mid States Laundromat opened in Farmington. Alvin “Pete” Phillips president of the corporation stated they offer laundry services for family washes as well as a linen service for industrial and business places. They ran trucks from near St. Louis to Poplar Bluff and surrounding counties.
70 Years – 1949
■ Mrs. Walter Babb was the first person to purchase groceries on opening day of the new Kroger Store. She received her groceries free of charge.
■ Extension of city mail delivery was announced and service will be made on 15 streets of Farmington. This extension of service is designed to give mail service twice daily where, in most cases it was only once a day.
■ Doe Run was favored to win the fifth annual Christmas Holiday Basketball Tournament. On the basis of its record, Doe Run was seated first by representatives of the 16 teams entered. Doe Run had lost only one game — to Desloge by one point.
■ One of the few wildcats seen close-up in these parts in years made an appearance in downtown Farmington as a hunter brought the dead cat in to collect the bounty from the county clerk. While hunting west of Doe Run on Blair Creek, Wilbur Keith of Middlebrook came up with the catch, which was estimated to weigh about 20 pounds and was a young cat.
