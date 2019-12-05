30 Years – 1989
■ Belinda Davis of Marquand contacted the Farmington Police Department to inform them she was a victim of a pickpocket at the Farmington Supercenter. Ms. Davis’ wallet was taken out of her open purse at the store.
■ Silent Santas were sought for needy children for the holidays as some of the less fortunate can only dream of a home where the joys of the season are observed.
■ Donations were taken to help these less fortunate by The Christmas Cheer Fund Organization by the Farmington Press Advertiser in cooperation with the local Division of Family Services.
■ The Farmington City Council held a public hearing concerning an application for rezoning the property located behind Bonanza and Burger King on Kirsch Boulevard. The application was to change from Zone 2, single family dwelling to C-2 general commercial. The request was made by Bob Hufford of Town and Country Grocers. Also, discussion was held regarding 911 telephone system and reviewing bids on the sewer line T.V program; the water main extension materials; and improvements for Pump Station 11. They also discussed and passed a raise for the city collection and the mayor entered into and executed a contract for the purchase of real property, an ordinance authorizing and entering into a contract with Schwann Foods for a tract of land in the Industrial Park and an ordinance approving and accepting the Crosswinds Subdivision.
40 Years – 1979
■ Car thefts, burnings and tampering continued to plague vehicle owners and authorities alike in St. Francois County with reported incidents again. Several vehicles stolen and either found burned or items cleaned out of vehicle and vehicle dumped.
■ Building permits were required for residents building a structure costing more than $600.
■ While the body of the proposed county budget for 1980 prepared and submitted by Auditor Sandra Skaggs contained no major changes from years past, an addendum to the proposal involving making the courthouse accessible to the handicapped was proposed.
■ According to the auditor, St. Francois County must make arrangements to make the county courthouse more easily accessible or stand to lose the last quarterly payment of revenue sharing for 1980. The money for the last entitlement was to be $55,000.
■ The Farmington Knights basketball team lost their season opener to Herculaneum by a 34-point margin. Coach Ed Street declared things would get better for his young club. The Knights had a 51-47 win over the DeSoto Dragons, and it was not an easy win to get, but it showed that they had improved. DeSoto took an 8-0 lead as the Knights had a slow start on the game.
50 Years – 1969
■ Miss Joyce Schneider was crowned Miss Cal State in special ceremonies at Long Beach State College in California. Miss Schneider was the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Meyer of Farmington.
■ Kenny Graham won first place in an FFA Public Speaking Contest sponsored by the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation and held in Poplar Bluff. The title of his speech was “Farm Bureau, Voice of Agriculture.
■ Miss Jean Camp Shireman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Camp of Farmington, was one of 10 Missouri University School of nursing students who began eight weeks of field experience in community nursing. Miss Shireman worked in the Columbia City Health Department.
■ Farmington Manufacturing Company opened an outlet store on the Franklin Street side and is accessible only through the Franklin Street door. The principal items were Biltwell slacks of irregular quality, priced $2 to $8, including tax.
60 Years – 1959
■ Farmington’s newest grocery store held its grand opening when Heck’s IGA Foodliner opened its doors on the site of the old depot used for many years by the St. Francois County Railroad.
■ A coal yard was opened in Farmington by Glen Ransom on East Liberty Street at the rear of the Farmers Service Company.
■ Edwin Trigg, proprietor of the Trigg Electronic Center at East Columbia moved his shop to larger quarters opposite the northeast corner of the courthouse. Trigg specialized in radio and television sales and service.
■ James Hickok, president of the First National Bank of St. Louis, was appointed Missouri state chairman of the 1960 Crusade for Freedom. The appointment was announced by Gwilyn Price, national crusade chairman and chairman of the board of Westinghouse Electric Corporation. Mr. Hickok was a native of Farmington and was with the First National Bank in St. Louis in 1950.
■ The P.N. Hirsch Company which there was a store in Farmington increased the number of stores by buying four Indiana Stores.
70 Years – 1949
■ The Farmington Masonic Lodge celebrated its 100th Anniversary. The history of the Masonic Lodge records did not give the location of the hall in which the first meeting was held, but it was supposed to have been the second story of a building located at the southwest corner of the public square. It was noted that the rent was paid to Milton P. Cayce who owned the property known as the Morris Brothers Corner. Then they moved to a hall rented from Valentine Peers. This building was supposed to have been located on the corner which was occupied by the Farmington News Building. The lodge moved to other locations and then voted on March 3, 1911 to erect a building and elected six trustees who were to act as a building committee and look after all details of site and other incidentals.
■ During Thanksgiving week numerous fires burning in Washington, Iron, Madison and St. Francois counties were fought by the US Forest Service and volunteers. The fires were aided by exceptionally dry weather and low humidity and high winds. The worst fire was west of Iron Mountain and burned over 3,000 acres.
■ Doe Run’s high school basketball team launched their 1949 season undefeated, upsetting the critics by capturing the 23rd annual Ironton Invitational Tournament by defeating Piedmont 46-44.
■ The Rosser Produce Company purchased the Giessing Flour Mill building and the six elevators. Giessing Flour Mills closed in October 1948 after being in continuous operation here for about 80 years. The mill was owned by Royal-Barry-Carter of Nashville, Tennessee.
