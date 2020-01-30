30 Years – 1990
■ At the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Banquet, Channel 4 Meteorologist Mike Nelson entertained a packed house with his “tornado dance” and a lifetime service award was presented to a Farmington attorney. Taylor Smith Jr. was called a “true son of Farmington” by Stuart Landrum Jr. who presented him with the Lifetime Service Award. Landrum added that Taylor Smith was one of the people primarily responsible for the development of Kirsch Boulevard.
■ Garland W. Abernathy, assistant vice-president of Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association, was elected to serve as District 5 director of the Missouri Savings and Loan League. Garland had been employed with Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan beginning in 1971.
■ A Farmington man was arrested and charged with flourishing a weapon at a local motel, according to the Farmington Police Department. The suspect came to the motel room of a Fredericktown man at Days Inn, pointed a handgun at him and told him to go to the car. The suspect was taken into custody where he later posted a $50,000 bond.
■ Mineral Area Hospice was formed thanks to the help of Cara Detring’s law office in helping it gain its certification. She lent her legal expertise to the lengthy process of developing a “free standing” hospice for the Mineral Area. Also, Dr. Robert Huckstep, a noted Farmington physician for 35 years eagerly volunteered for the Mineral Area Hospital Treatment Team. As the group’s medical director, Huckstep is the key link between a patient’s attending physician and the support group service offered by hospice. Hospice care is for the terminally ill patients making their routine to be as undisturbed as possible by allowing them to remain near family and loved ones while enjoying the familiar surroundings of their home.
40 Years – 1980
■ The Farmington Chamber of Commerce Banquet drew a big crowd to hear Missouri Secretary of State, James Kirkpatrick speak. Kirkpatrick advised members and guests to “sell your community’ promote all of your advantages to those who might look to your area as a new home.”
■ The Farmington city administrator announced that a permit from the state had arrived which would permit the connection of Denman Street through Columbia, which is also State Route “W.” The Denman Street extension would alleviate a traffic problem at Farmington High School and provide through access from Columbia to Liberty Streets at the western edge of the city.
■ Contests have developed in filing for re-election to several posts in the upcoming election. Alderman Ward One was Charles Cook with opposing Dan Combs. Ward Two Berl Power would face George Shaw. Ward Three on had one contender Van Detring. Ward Four was Glen Elders and John Cavanaugh vying for election.
50 Years – 1970
■ Farmington Chief of Police Edward Saling sustained a broken right leg just above the ankle in a fall on the ice in the back of the Gamble Store.
■ A Farmington youth, Orville Starnes, appeared in a one-act play at Southeast Missouri State College in Cape Girardeau. Starnes, a sophomore, had the role of “Crawling Arnold” by Jules Peifer. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Starnes of Aldergate Street.
■ D. R. Parker retired after 33 years and Paul (Fiddle) Burnette a 35-year retiree of the city of Farmington were presented electric razors by their fellow workers. The two men were the first to retire under the plan adopted by the state of Missouri in October 1967.
■ One of the most controversial plays of our time was presented by Farmington Senior High’s Drama Guild as their spring production. “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller won the Pulitzer Prize. Miller has the reputation of being one of the most important American playwrights of our time with his great tragedy “Death of a Salesman.”
60 Years – 1960
■ The Farmington PTA had its largest membership in its history — 605.
■ Continuing with their civic improvement project the Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce provided four more receptacles for the business district. The Jaycees had already provided three of these containers last year. The 50-gallon steel drums were donated to the Jaycees by the Trimfoot Company of Farmington.
■ Twins of the week were Jane and Billie Johnson, son and daughter of Bill and Jane Johnson of Farmington.
■ Robert E. Spain was named to the Farmington Army Recruiting Station. He came from LaPorte, Indiana.
■ Airman Third Class, Gerald W. Stewart, son of Mrs. Grace Stewart was reassigned from Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, to the Air Force Institute of Technology, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut. He enrolled in the Chinese language course and was there eight months.
70 Years – 1950
■ Students got a holiday as officials and teachers prepared the new $200.000 building for its first day of school. The job of moving equipment, books and supplies from the old Annie Lloyd School and the high school building, which was where some of the grade school pupils also studied, was completed. Almost 350 students from grades 1 through 8 moved into the building. The kindergarten would be moved at the start of the 1950-51 school year.
■ The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5896 received approval from the state commander-in-chief, to change the name of the organization from Farmington Post to the Norman L. Rigdon Post, 5896, according to Post Commander O.M. Cleveland. Members of the post voted this change and then the petition was sent to the state commander for approval.
■ J.B. Rinehart, Jr. president of Trimfoot Company announced that David E. Ward has been appointed to a top executive post in the Trimfoot organization.
■ Pfc. Thomas A. McKinney, son of Clarence McKinney, Farmington, trained as an Air Force technician at the USAF Technical School at Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming.
