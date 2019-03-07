30 Years – 1989
Memorial services were held to pay tribute to well noted civic and social leader in Farmington, Mrs. Nan Weber who passed away.
Her accomplishments were in the areas of conservation and reforestation, were well-recognized and culminated in her being named Woman of the Year for Missouri in 1948. Mrs. Weber’s slogan, “Enjoy. Do Not Destroy Missouri’s Foods and Flowers,” which was adopted state wide, and she was instrumental in the establishment of memorial forests statewide.
Another of the many conservation projects that Mrs. Weber devoted her time to include the St. Francois County Highway Beautification Association, which planted 1500 flowers on many county highways; organizing Missouri Good Roads Association, which opened the door for federal appropriations for governments forests in Missouri; serving as state conservation chairman and state president of the Missouri Federation of Garden Clubs, and serving as the State of Missouri Conservation Chairman.
Three residents were arrested after a drug raid at the Game Room in Doe Run. One suspect was a female and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child. The second and third suspect, males, were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and stolen property.
The Game Room, which at that time was located on Highway W was a known site for illegal activity, and according to investigators had been under investigation for a long time. The previous owner was currently serving time in jail.
40 Years — 1979
Three local homes were burglarized one on Hillsboro Road, another on Highway W and one on Karsch Boulevard. Several items were taken in each of the homes.
A Farmington man, Joe Combs, whose childhood years were divided between Farmington and Flat River was named advertising director for The Evening Press by Publisher Craig Watkins.
The Libertyville 4-H Club provided entertainment for a group of senior citizens. The activity was a community service project for the club. Senior citizens who attended were Henry Kiepe, Earl Bohs, JD Underwood, Mr. and Mrs. Archie Douglas, Maggie Detring, Emma Johnson, Grace Cole, Stella Lewis, Lizzie Bohs, and Genevieve Conrad.
A new business came to town, it was Matt’s Plants. Matt’s Plants would sell trees and plants.
Two rural Farmington residents were injured when their car collided with another vehicle then slammed into a utility pole. Wanda Chatman and David Chatman were in a car driven by Lee Chatman traveling south on A Street when it collided with a 1969 Buick driven by Grover Norman.
50 Years – 1969
The Board of Trustees of the Children’s Home met and received a formal notice of Fred Walker intention to retire as the Superintendent. He came to Farmington in 1945 to head the Children’s Home.
Mayor Walter K. Giessing asked the The News to announce his candidacy for re-election at the April 1 Farmington City election. Mayor Giessing is completing his second term as head of the Farmington city government.
Harry J. Sailor, alderman in Farmington’s third ward announced his intention not to seek re-election. Mr. Sailor had completed three terms.
With only another $11,682 needed to reach its $500,000 milestone before “Open House” at the new Farmington Community Hospital, the fund committee had started its “Solicitation Count-Down” for added donations, memorials and debenture sales.
60 Years – 1959
A local girl was stabbed while riding horseback and was in serious condition with numerous stab wounds. A 19 year old man was held in the County Jail as a suspect in the attack.
Several real estate transactions of importance were reported in the Farmington community all involving business property. Clayton Osman of Farmington took a 30-day option to purchase a large two story brick building which housed Walker & Heck IGA Store at the corner of East Columbia and North Henry.
It was also known for some time that officials of the IGA system had taken an option on the property owned by the St. Francois County Railroad on North Washington Street which was no longer used by the railroad.
Glenwood Doughty purchased the brick building formerly housing the Mueller Cabinet Shop on South Henry from Julia and Oland Killingsworth and completely remodeled it for use of the County Welfare Office.
Open house was held for a new florist shop known as the Friendly Flower Shop, owned by Jim Green.
70 Years – 1949
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Kollmeyer were honored at a special Balanced Farming recognition banquet given by the St. Louis Chamber of Commerce in St. Louis.
The sheriff’s office obtained a portable recording unit for use in recording confessions and statements. The recorder was a Webster model that records on wire tape and may immediately be played back.
Work was begun on interior decorating of the Courthouse. The project cost the county $2170, and involves cleaning of the walls, ceilings, offices, and corridors of the Courthouse and painting the interior.
Ironton proved the coaches “knew the score” when they picked the Tigers to win their own sub-regional by edging out Farmington’s Knights in the finals, 43-41. The previous year Farmington defeated Ironton in the same sub-regional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.