30 Years - 1989
Promotions were announced at First State Bank of Farmington. Promoted was Greg Allen to vice president, Judith Ware, assistant vice-president, Carol Rigdon, assistance vice-president, Annette Sutton, assistant vice-president, Linda Willis and Beth Hoffman, assistance vice-president, Rosie Detring and Cathy Reichert promoted to new assistant cashiers.
David W. Felske, president and chief operating officer of Mercantile Bank of Farmington was elected to the additional position of Chief Executive Officer and he succeeds Rolla E. Gordon, who continued as chairman.
The New Year brought a special delivery to David and Mandy Honerkamp, a son born as the first baby of the New Year. They named him Justin Lee Honerkamp.
Missouri posted a slight increase in unemployment in November with total unemployment at 5.7 percent—up three tenths of a percentage from the October rate of 5.4 percent.
St. Francois County dropped to 7.8 percent unemployment in November—up from 7.4 percent in October. The rate was still nearly one percentage point better than November of 1987, in which 8.6 percent of the population was looking for work.
A Farmington man was killed and his wife was injured after an auto accident on Highway 32 one mile east of Farmington.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, David Boyer was traveling east on Highway 32 when he attempted to turn north onto Valley Forge Road and was struck broadside by a car drive by Randall Scott Aubuchon. Aubuchon was apparently trying to pass the Boyer vehicle when the accident occurred. Boyer was killed and his wife injured.
40 Years - 1979
The methods used to rustle cattle may have changed, but the loss of 32 head of cattle is just as severe as it was 100 years ago. Bill Detring of rural Farmington lost 32 head of full grown dairy cattle. The cattle were stolen from a pasture located one mile north of Knob Lick on the west side of Highway 67.
The thieves apparently rounded up the cattle from the pasture and herded them into a barn before loading them into an awaiting truck or trucks. Detring stated the cattle were valued at $500 to $550 each and stated this was quite a financial loss.
A 1973 red over white Diamond red Road Tractor was reported stolen from Klemps Propane Gas, Inc.
The truck had the words Klemp’s Propane Gas Inc. on both sides of it.
Farmington High School principal, Jim Dinwiddie confirmed that vandals broke about 20 windows at the school over the Christmas holidays.
Dinwiddie said the vandalism occurred on December 22. Dinwiddie stated there were “two or three” shots actually fired into the building, including one in the school office and another in the music room. There were only noticeable effects of the vandalism in the interior of the school.
An estimated $800 damage was done to one of the city’s maintenance buildings over the weekend when vandals fired several shots into the building in Wilson-Rozier Park.
Parks and Recreation Director Dave Koch said 10-20 bullet holes were found in the metal building. One of the slugs narrowly missed a gasoline container.
Vandals also damaged the front window of the Evening Press offices. A single bullet hold was found in a large plate glass window.
50 Years - 1969
Search was on for the murderers of 32 year old Paul Detring, a resident of St. Francois County. Detring died as the result of a gunshot wound during a holdup at a little grocery store at Otto or Antonia which he was operating in partnership with Kenneth Hall.
Farmington Industries, Inc., of Farmington, makers of infants’ footwear including Wee Kids and Tubbins machine washable and dryable shoes, announced the appointment of J. Michael Craven to sales manager, a new post. Craven joined the company’s management training program in 1965 after earning a B.S. in Business administration and a LL.B. at St. Louis University Law School.
The following officials were given the oath of office by County Clerk Vollie Hulsey. Those elected were Prosecuting Attorney Clinton Roberts, Associate Judge Emmett Shelley, Public Administrator Carl Crocker, Surveyor Wesley Wagner, Sheriff Ken Buckley and Associate Judge Elliott “Red” Straughan.
Albert Karsch advertising manager of the Farmington News the past 16 years and of the County Advertiser since its beginning in June 1965, is officially retiring as of January 1, 1969.
60 Years -1957
Mrs. Prentice Wampler entertained with a one o’clock luncheon in honor of Mrs. Kenneth Willoughby, the former Miss Judy Newman, who with Lt. Willoughby was visiting in the home of her parents Dr. and Mrs. Paul Newman. Guests were school friends of Mrs. Willoughby and their mothers.
Miss Carol Lou Jenkins and Miss Bernadine Ratliff were hostesses to a group of their friends at a party given in the Jenkins’ home. Many college students who were home for the holidays were in attendance.
Twenty members of the Walther League of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church enjoyed the annual progressive dinner which was held on a Sunday evening.
The progressive dinner was hosted by several members. First Course Mr. and Mrs. Paul Wesche, Second course Mr. and Mrs. L.G. Schramm, the on to Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Schramm and Mr. and Mrs. Urban Schramm served the main course. Dessert was served by Mr. and Mrs. Walter Brockmiller.
70 Years - 1947
Establishment of a new breed of chicks was sent to Green’s Hatchery a strain of Indian River Cross chicks. This new line is said to be prominent in its early maturity and amount of white meat.
Archie Chappelle, manager of the hatchery, said the cross made by taking Delaware chick cockrels and mating them with New Hampshire Red pullets.
John D. Currie was elected to the new president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, being elected with other officers at the meeting. The other officers were W.R. Sloan, first vice-president; G.W. Boring, second vice-president; Robert S. Denman, Secretary; Eugene Cole, treasurer; and Andrew J. Paule, sergeant-at-arms.
A committee was established to take charge of the March of Dimes after the Jaycees accepted the request of the county chairman to head the drive in Farmington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.