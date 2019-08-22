30 Years – 1989
■ The Farmington R-7 School District welcomed new teachers to the district. They were Maureen Massie, Judy Woodham, Sally Sullivan-Shinn, Mary Bohr, Kitty Laut, Jill Daniels, Donna Allen, Judy McDaniels, Debbie Wade, Steve Bays and Shirley Bieser.
■ A new office was opened in the Mineral Area by the Easter Seal Society that would help the area’s disabled finding jobs and local employers in filling job slots. The new office was located at 1049 East Karsch Boulevard in Farmington and would house the Adult Services program. This program has been in existence since 1986 and covered five counties in the southeast Missouri district, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Iron and Madison.
■ The dream of establishing a hospice in the Mineral Area became a reality with the establishment of the Mineral Area Hospice. A hospice is an organization program offering care and concern for the terminally ill, their families and their friends.
40 Years – 1979
■ Several Community Hospital employees parked their cars and took up gas-saving methods of transportation. Many others at Community were also conserving gas by riding bikes and motorcycles, by walking and 13 groups car-pooled.
■ Thanks to the Dugals, the Presbyterian Manor of Farmington would be feasting on all kinds of dishes prepared with the beef donated by the Dugal’s Big Star Stores of Farmington and Flat River. The beef was purchased at the 4-H steer sale held at the county fair. The Dugal’s purchased six beefs and donated three of them.
■ A theft took place at Plaza Auto Service Center located at the intersection of Potosi Street and Karsch Boulevard. A window on the south side of the building was discovered broken along with an unlocked garage door on the building’s east side. Batteries and tires were taken in the theft.
50 Years – 1969
■ A pasture and forage tour, or “farmer’s field day,” sponsored by the Ste. Genevieve Soil and Water Conservation District and the University of Missouri Extension Center, was held on the farms of W.H. Ragsdale, the Govro Brothers, William A. Hensley and Otto Buchholz. Farmers from St. Francois and surrounding counties were drive from farm to farm in trucks and shown proper examples of soil conservation practices, pasture management for highest returns, fitting livestock to a forage system, pasture fertility, soil sampling, etc.
■ St. Francois County Clerk gave the newly appointed Associate Judge Jeff Matkin the oath of office. Judge Matkin was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Straughan to presiding judge.
■ Mr. and Mrs. Roy Pinkston celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a reception at the home of their daughter and son-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Austin Boyd.
60 Years – 1959
■ Groundbreaking ceremonies were held at the sight of the new St. Joseph Elementary school and gymnasium. Participating in the ceremonies were Bill Ritter, the Reverend Fr. Joseph Gottwald, Charles Boyd, John Presnell, and Reverend Fr. Richard Suren. Due to the burning of the Cartee school building those students attended Farmington School for the 1959-60 school year.
■ James E. Swink of Farmington reenlisted for six years of Army duty. A veteran of 20 years military service, Sergeant Swink was assigned to the US Army Signal Inonosphere Station at Fort Monmouth. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Swink of Route One, Farmington.
70 Years – 1949
■ Creating considerable interest in downtown Farmington and moving some wits to remark about this “hick town,” a possum got into the middle of town and was discovered sitting atop a telephone pole in front of the Ritz Theatre marque and remained there until sometime during the following night.
■ Ronnie’s Men’s Store is the new store that opened on the corner of Columbia and Henry Street. This store featured men’s wearing apparel and was one of the most modern in southeast Missouri.
■ A new stop sign erected on West Liberty at the Medical Arts Building caught many drivers by surprise.
■ The new Farmington auction sales barn held its first auction in the new location on Highway 61-67 about 3 miles north of Farmington. The auction barn was not yet completed and was scheduled to hold its opening sale at a later date. The new barn is approximately 80 feet square and has about 60 stock pens in the rear to accommodate hundreds of cattle and swine. The pavilion has a capacity of about 200 persons.
