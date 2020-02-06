30 Years – 1990
■ Candidates for the Farmington High School Sweetheart title of 1990 were Gayathre Iyer, Teresa Canterberry, Jennifer Ross, Julie Kernan, Jennifer Buxton, Cathleen Jokerst, Beverly Hoehn, Denise Umfleet, Donna Umfleet and Melissa Kollmeyer. The Farmington High School student council sponsors the sweetheart activities.
■ The Missouri Highway and Transportation Department applied for funding to make improvements on Maple Street from slightly west of Alexander Street to the intersection at Highway 67. The total application for funding was $297,000 with 75% being requested from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Maple Street was widely used as a southbound exit from Walmart and would sustain additional use when the Maple Valley Shopping Center opened.
■ Citizens of the Month at the Farmington Middle School were Shemay Wiley, eighth grade; Crystal Tillman, seventh grade; Brooke Ragsdale, sixth grade; John DeJessa, seventh grade; Greg Currington, eighth grade; and Jason Buchanan, sixth grade.
40 Years – 1980
■ Farmington mayor and former newspaper editor and publisher Wit Ledbetter passed away after suffering a coronary at a tennis court in St. Louis. Wit came to live in Farmington in 1973 and bought the Farmington Press from Mrs. Marie Stewart. Wit guided the newspaper here from a weekly to a twice-weekly publication and in June of 1974 turned the paper into a daily. Wit managed the local news himself and wrote many of the major stories of his days as editor and publisher.
■ The Farmington Board of Aldermen chose Billy Gene Hughes, president of the board, to serve as interim mayor for the city of Farmington until an election could be held.
■ A car-train collision between Farmington and Ironton critically injured a Cahokia, Illinois, youth. Curtis Turpen drove his 1978 Ford into the path of an oncoming Missouri Pacific freight train. Turpen was seriously injured.
50 Years – 1970
■ C. W. Chastain, MD, of Farmington — and secretary of the Mineral Area Medical Society — spoke on the role of the county medical society in organized medicine at the annual Workshop for County Society Officers, sponsored by the Missouri State Medical Association in Jefferson City.
■ Mrs. M. F. Denman, former news editor and publisher of The Farmington News, was in critical condition at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. Her family was at her side. Mrs. Denman along with her husband, the late Mack F. Denman, edited and published the Farmington News for many years and then their interests were sold to their son. Harry L. Denman in 1962.
■ R. H. McWilliams, Jr., president of Royal Crown Bottling Corporation of St. Louis, acquired the properties of the Nehi Bottling Company, Inc., of Flat River, Missouri, consisting of its Royal Crown Cola Company franchises together with bottles, cases, packaging materials, vendors, etc.
■ Cecil Roberts, president of Midwest Broadcasting Systems, suffered a stroke at his home. Midwest Broadcasting Systems operates radio stations at Farmington and Chillcothe and had other investment interests.
60 Years – 1960
■ About 200 members of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and womenfolk turned out for the annual dinner and installation of officers. Retiring President Berl J. Miller presided and introduced the guest speaker, Joseph F. Holland, special assistant to the publishers of the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Officers were elected with Dr. G. L. Watkins, president.
■ Mothers participating in the Mothers March on Crippling diseases collected $936.50 in the door to door campaign.
■ Contracts for building 4-7 miles on two state supplementary highways, Route EE in St. Francois County and Route CC in St. Francois and Washington counties were awarded by the State Highway Commission. The cost of the work involved is $113,882.
■ Jane and Joan, twin daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Roy Gordon, were selected as the “Twins of the Week” by The Press.
70 Years – 1950
■ Mr. and Mrs. William Woods celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home in Farmington. Family and friends celebrated with them.
■ Playing at the movie theatre was the film, “Battleground,” starring Van Johnson and Ricardo Montalban.
■ Starting members of the 1949-50 Farmington Knights basketball team were: Gerald Keathley, Pete Mell, Jim Ogilvie, Ray Detring, Mac Biggs, Jim Roberts, Martin Griffin, Delma Tessereau, Allen Shinn and Gordon Kono.
■ A cash register with $46.64 in it was stolen from the Federal Auto Sales in Flat River. The burglar or burglars removed a window from the garage and then forced open the door to the office.
