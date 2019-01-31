30 Years – 1989
Local businessman Kevin Engler was named the Farmington Press Advertiser “Citizen of the Year” during the Farmington Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Engler was an investment representative with Edward D. Jones & Company, was the chairman of the 1988 Country Days celebration and was an active participant in civic and community organizations.
In addition to his work on Country Days, Engler was an active member in the Downtown Farmington Organization, the Lions Club, the Elks Club, and Parish Council. He was also president-elect of the Jaycees Club.
Also receiving awards from the Farmington Chamber of Commerce were Jerry Sullivan, Bob Silvey, Florence Hunt Hawn, and Mayor Ron Stevenson.
40 Years – 1979
In a move that might have angered some feminists, Defense Secretary Harold Brown wanted women as well as men signed up if the decision is made to again register young people for the military draft.
Discussion of resuming the draft became more frequent because of problems in the all-volunteer military system adopted in 1973.
The attempt to ease the congestion that was caused by the confluence of Liberty and “A “ Streets could be made within two weeks as Roger Hoehn received confirmation to move the western edge of the city’s one way street plan from “A” Street down one block to Franklin Street. In the new plan, Franklin Street would become a one-way street running south.
A petition by the police was started, calling an end to the public dances at the National Guard Armory in Farmington. Traffic control problems were cited as the key trouble spot, with the resulting blockage of streets and driveways in the area.
Drinking by underage youths was also a case of the petition to stop the dances.
50 Years – 1969
Jaycee LeRoy Rogers, Shooting Education chairman reported that a large group of 247 children, plus their parents were in attendance at the Preview Presentation held at the Farmington High School. Demonstrations of range procedures, safety commands and a discussion of the Ten Commandments of Shooting was given as well as numerous booklets for each child and parent.
Exalted Ruler James Allen of Farmington B.P.O.E. 1765 presented the March of Dimes with a check for $100 to open the 1969 March of Dimes Campaign.
Farmington Junior High School would undergo an extensive remodeling, announced by the Board of Education. The three buildings to be involved in the project were formerly used to house high school classes and were converted to junior high use when the senior high moved to its new location in 1959. Two of the buildings were originally constructed in the 1920s.
Tentative plans included interior and exterior work on all three buildings. Windows and doors were to be replaced, lighting, heating and ventilation systems would be modernized, and classrooms completely refurbished.
60 Years – 1959
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Gaines purchased the Bennett Store in Doe Run. The store under the management of Mr. and Mrs. Gaines will be known as the D & D Market.
The former owners, the Bennett’s, moved to Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Farmington PTA met at the high school auditorium and the Girl Scouts under the leadership of Mrs. R.L. Schumacher and Mrs. J.G. Merryman presented the program. Troop 1402 opened with the flag ceremony with the entire audience pledging allegiance.
Playing at the Ritz was Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, starring Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman and Burl Ives.
Charles Dalton, machinery repairman second class, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sheridan C. Dalton served aboard the attack aircraft carrier USS Midway, operating as a unit of the U.S. Seventh Fleet in the Far East.
70 Years – 1949
Another attempt to dig out of the county jail was discovered by Sheriff Dewey Smallen before it had a chance to succeed.
Upon inspection the sheriff found a number of steel strips fashioned into crude crowbars in one of the rear cells that was not occupied. At the time of the discovery a portion of the iron floor in the cell block had been pried up, presumably to start a tunnel underneath. This was about the same spot where a tunnel was dug and six prisoners escaped in October.
Mrs. Harriett B. Webb was elected as the new president of the Ozark Area Girl Scouts at the annual dinner of the council held at the Farmington Orphanage.
Passenger car models of the 1949 line of Studebakers went on display at St. Francois Motor Company. The new cars featured an interior luxury with a modern touch.
C.E. Rozier of the company issued a general invitation to this area’s residents to visit the showroom and inspect the new Studebakers.
