30 Years – 1989
It was a war that consumers love and retailers hate, and the battle ground was Farmington. “It is a gas war, and the generals in this war shot down gas prices to a low of 68 cents per gallon for regular.
Local gasoline retailers said they sold their gas below cost to keep up with the new competition in tow, Wal Mart. Bill Cooper, owner of Cooper Oil Co., said he did not call the current drop in gasoline prices a war, but a great big guy trying to take everybody else’s business.
The Farmington Police Department stepped up their crime-solving efforts with the addition of an Identi-Kit device which develops a composite of a subject based on witness description.
Farmington made the decision to rent the Identi-Kit after the county Sheriff’s Department recently ended its rental agreement and Farmington Police had used the county’s kit when necessary.
Manager Fred Willard cut the ribbon at the Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the new Farmington Wal Mart Supercenter.
The country quintet of Sawyer Brown was the entertainment announced for Country Days.
40 Years – 1979
Farmington’s own Johnny Cash (Jack Sebastian) was headliner at the PTA Variety Show. The show offered a wide variety of talent with the emcee being Jaesun Mann a veteran road entertainer of 11 years.
Chuck Henson announced that he was resigning as Farmington High School varsity basketball coach after nine years. He stated he was to continue to teach and to coach volleyball.
His reason for this decision was that he wasn’t able to spend enough time with his family. He stated he pondered on this decision a long time and that family outweighed basketball.
Farmington Fire Department spent over an hour tending to a grass fire that burned 10-12 acres on property located off Highway D and EE.
50 Years – 1969
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Ragsdale celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were honored with a reception and the singing of “Happy Anniversary” as they walked down the aisle at the Methodist Church of Florissant, Missouri.
Two Farmington High School students, Patricia Bess and James Wooldridge participated in the Metropolitan Week-End Tour of the Greater St. Louis area sponsored by the Missouri State Council on Arts. These students were recommended by Superintendent Ray Henry because of their special interest and participation in the field of art.
The Farmington City Council voted to submit two annexation proposals at the city election. Both proposals called for the inclusion into the city limits. The areas were acreage on which the Farmington Community Hospital was built and development of Holiday Park Estates by Jennings Lumber.
Ribbon cutting was held on two new businesses. They were Pirtle’s Package Store and Southside Market.
60 Years – 1959
Clinton Hooper received a $25 United States Savings Bond from Jaycees President Darell Swearingen. The bond was given by the Jaycees for the best usable suggestion toward civic improvement. Hooper’s suggestion was the placement of waste receptacles in the downtown area.
Jim Purcell, president of the local Junior Chamber of Commerce was elevated to the post of Missouri State Vice President at a special caucus held in Springfield.
Darrell Swearingen, local first vice-president, automatically stepped into Purcell’s shoes as local president.
The board of education of Farmington School District R-VII set March 27 as the final dale for prospective school board candidates to file for election. Two members of the board to be elected for three year terms were Elliott Straughan and C.H. Cozean. Both had filed.
One member of the board of education to be elected for a one year unexpired term that was created by the resignation of Dr. Paul Newman. Leo Dugal was appointed to fill the vacancy until the election.
70 Years – 1949
Rain which turned into snow, whipped by stiff winds continued until midnight and turned the spring weather into winter again. The snowy streets made car travel the most hazardous of the season.
According to Tom Edwards, the Edwards and Plumlee Theatre, which was located on Highway 61 would open a Drive-In near the Clover Club. Ramps for 500 cars were formed and construction of the screen tower, which was 65 feet and 54 wide was started. There was also be a playground for children and a stand with food.
Rex Davis, news director and commentator of Station KMOX in St. Louis visited the newspapers of this county on one of his tours of news outlets in Missouri and Illinois. Rex visited The Press office.
