30 Years – 1989
■ Law enforcement authorities searched for two men who conned $6500 out of an elderly man in a “pigeon drop” scheme. Farmington Police Chief Bob Oder said that two while males approached an elderly man on the Wal Mart parking lot in Farmington. Oder said that the two suspects started playing a card game with the man and allowed the man to think that he was winning the game. The man then went to his bank and withdrew 6500 in cash. The men were going to show him how he could make some quick cash. The elderly man placed his money in a tackle box, along with money that was placed in the box by the two men. The two men then went into Wal Mart with the key to the tackle box and did not re-appear. The elderly man took the tackle box to the police department where they opened it up and it only contained tissues, the men had switched the boxes.
■ Law enforcement officials searched for a missing Fredericktown girl, Gina Dawn Brooks, who mysteriously disappeared around 10:45 pm, in the vicinity of Franklin and High Streets. Residents reportedly heard a young lady scream and the residents believed the screaming girl was being abducted into a car. However, no one saw the incident, and the department had no description of a vehicle. At 2 a.m. Cindy Box reported her daughter missing and stated Gina left their house to meet a friend around 10 pm. Her bicycle was found at approximately 10:45 pm at the corner of Franklin and High.
40 Years – 1979
■ Linda Shearin of Farmington with her horse were part of the Children’s Western Pleasure competition at the St. Francois County Fair.
■ Farmington was in danger of losing its Greyhound bus service. Herman Shumake who runs Ozark Village Motel and Café, site of the city’s bus station, confirmed Greyhound wanted to move its services out of Farmington. The reason for the move, according to company officials, is the desire for a larger and better bus station.
■ Mr. and Mrs. Tom Stam Sr. celebrated their 62nd anniversary with their family and relatives at the home of their daughter. Several friends and family were in attendance.
■ Farmington R-VII announced the following new teachers to the district: Lynette Hess, Ed Street, Donna Schmitz, Gary Romine, Steve Slinkard, Deanna Starkey, Connie Brenon, David McKinney, Don Moore, Rhonda Taylor, Susan Moss, Vicki Reimier, Alice Street, Elaine Steck, Brad Langley, Gary Eller, Teresa Moore, Mark Skinner, Patricia Stephan, Deborah Stevens, Connie Thebeau, Joyce Henry, Lavonne Limbaugh, Helen McDaniel, Pattie McDowell, Jane Orth, Keith Mitchell, Sharon Adams, Martha Giessing, Mary Guenther, and Teresa Robinson.
50 Years – 1969
■ Valle Feed Company held its grand opening in its new location on Ste. Genevieve Avenue. The property was previously occupied by Klemp Bottle Gas.
■ Presiding Judge Elliott Straughan and Ardith Crownover of the State Health Department, presented the Farmington City Council with the county’s plan for dumping control law to Farmington City Council and asked for the cooperation in enforcing it if the court saw fit to enact it. There was complaint after complaint about careless dumping near roads and private property. It was said that nothing could be done legally unless this law was passed.
60 Years – 1959
■ Plans were made for a Homecoming at the Doe Run Park on Labor Day, September 7, by the Doe Run Park Maintenance Club. A lot or work was put into getting the park ready such as building two new streets adjoining the park so that entrance could be from any direction, an 18 x 24 pavilion was constructed and new picnic tables added. They also did work on the parking lot and drilled a new well, and added lighting.
■ Lack of federal matching funds delayed the construction of new highway ways in Missouri. Rex Whitton, chief engineer for the State Highway Department, met with members of the Rotary Club and told the group that never in the past 40 years of state and federal cooperation in financing road-building in Missouri, had there been such uncertainty as to the availability of funds.
70 Years – 1949
■ The Flat River Board of Education announced that Charles E. Bess was appointed dean of the junior college. This action followed the resignation of Dr. Roy B. Allen who left the college at the close of the summer term for a position at the University of Arkansas.
■ The Board of Aldermen of the city of Farmington took steps to lay the groundwork to enlarge the sewage disposal plant, which was a needed improvement for the community. The plant was originally erected for a population of and not to exceed 3500 and there were about 2500 residents of the city. Since 1940 the city grew and there was approximately 6000 people within its limits of 1949. It was reported that at that time Farmington ranked among the very best in matters of sewage disposal.
■ Leslie Rudloff, Bartley Bess and Charles Rose were employees of the Farmington Post Office that attended the meeting of the Southeast Missouri Letter Carriers in Perryville.
