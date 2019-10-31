{{featured_button_text}}
File photo

30 Years – 1989

■ Truman Elementary in Farmington observed Drug Awareness week by making red ribbons to wear, tying red ribbons on trees and signing a red banner displayed at the school.

■ Yard of the Month honors were given to Reverend Jim and Marie Powell at the Methodist Church parsonage for its brilliant fall colors.

■ A wide variety of home improvement products were available to area consumers at the new Home Projects store located at 413 Karsch Boulevard. Business owners were Dennis Meyer and Mark Pfeifer.

■ A television show featured the disappearance of Gina Dawn Brooks. Gina was a 13-year-old girl who was apparently abducted while riding her bike in August.

■ A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the completion of construction on Route D in St. Francois County. The ribbon cutting was at the south bridge site, 1 ¾ miles north of Route 32. The ceremony was sponsored by the St. Francois County Commission in cooperation with the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department. The public was invited to attend.

40 Years – 1979

■ A young Farmington man possesses the ability to lift simple people and objects into a world of quiet perfection with an exact sense of size and design. Intrigued by the Civil War, most of his drawings center around this turning point in American history. Rocky Medley is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Medley. Rocky gives his credit to his mother for perhaps inheriting some of her artistic talent, plus the fact that she encouraged him to draw.

Rocky looked at his work as a pastime, and not interested in exhibiting his art at shows. However, his wife Diane “slipped” one of his Civil War paintings to a recent art show and came home with second prize. She felt it would have won first prize if it had been framed.

■ A new law firm opened in Flat River. John Williams and Ken Pratte opened the firm on Science Street.

■ A stolen 1979 Oldsmobile was recovered on Coffman Road in Ste. Genevieve County by the State Highway Patrol. The car was owned by Larry D. Forsythe of St. Mary and was stolen from Bowl Aire Bowling Alley parking lot the same day it was found. The car had reportedly been burned. Authorities recovered another burned vehicle at about the same time — a 1971 Buick belonging a Pat Shatlain of Hecker, Illnois.

50 Years – 1969

■ Harry L. Denman editor and publisher of The Farmington News and The County Advertiser, was elected to the board of directors of the Missouri Press Association at its 103rd annual meeting in Kansas City.

■ The death of Miss Nellie Halter of Farmington on Oct. 24, 1969 removed one of Farmington’s beloved retired school teachers. Miss Halter taught in the lower grades in the old North Ward School, later renamed the Washington School and then the Annie Lloyd School. Miss Halter was then transferred to the eighth grade where she taught for 30 years.

■ The untimely death of Farmington Businessman Robert Boswell was ruled accidental, according to the coroner. His body was found in a recently rented apartment at Maison-DeVille Motel and Luxury Apartments in Bonne Terre. His death was accidental from burns and asphyxiation while smoking in bed.

■ Two major accidents occurred, killing one individual and injuring the rest. William Henry Bunselmeier of Knob Lick was killed when he was the driver of a pickup that collided with a truck loaded with asphalt. The other accident involved three people from Doe Run who were injured when their car ran off the side of the road and hit a utility pole. Eugene Stevens, Gary Kiser, Robert Logan and Charles Wilkerson were injured and taken to local hospitals.

60 Years – 1959

■ The grand opening of Ivy’s Casual Clothes Closet, carrying fashions for men, women, and boys, was held. The store was located at 122 East Columbia. They also sold sportswear, hats, shirts, ties, accessories and many other items.

■ Old age, survivors and disability insurance benefits were paid in St. Francois County at the rate of $239,932.00 a month according to Harold Kearns, manager of the Cape Girardeau Social Security Office. This was an increase over the previous year.

■ Classes began in the new Farmington senior high school building. The building was substantially completed with the exception of several small items that needed to be corrected or completed.

■ Miss Shirley Anne Stewart daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Stewart was crowned Queen of the Farmington C.Y.C. of the St. Joseph Parish. First attendant was Carol Eck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nick Eck. Second attendant was Judy Foster, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Foster.

70 Years –1949

■ Construction was started on a new building for the Bohs Poultry and Feed Company. The 100x40 foot Quonset building was located on Highway 61-67 south of Farmington, near Lees’ Tom Boy Store.

■ After a whole game of muffed opportunities, the Ste. Genevieve team scored a touchdown with about a minute to play to defeat the Farmington Knights at Ste. Genevieve.

■ One of Farmington’s old-time residents, Miss Gertrude Pelty, passed away after suffering a stroke and falling down a flight of stairs. Miss Pelty was in business at several locations having started a book store in the News Building. At various times the business was in the old Glosson Building, located where Jenkins variety store was.

