30 Years – 1989
■ The entire city of Farmington was invited to attend a town meeting to discuss community betterment, according to Mayor Michael O’Brien. This meeting would lead to the reformation of a community betterment association. They wanted to hear the wishes and desires of Farmington residents. In other words, what they would like to see for the future of the city.
■ The Explorer Group affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America — with the help of the Farmington Fire Department — experienced all important life-saving skills of firefighters first aid, CP, extinguishing fires. These would-be firefighters are young men and women between the ages of 15 and 21. You didn’t have to be a member of Boy Scouts to be an Explorer. Explorers met twice a month at the Farmington Firehouse.
40 Years – 1979
■ Presbyterian Home for Children in Farmington sent eight youths to the National Christian Youth Congress in Estes Park, Colorado. The youth participated in workshops dealing with a variety of topics. The young people making the trip were Hope Roberts, Louise Cheesebrough, Cheri Stephenson, Cindie Morton, Kevin Kirby, David Heller, Dave Dugger, and Jason Epeeley.
■ A list of donations by area merchants for the Farmington Chamber of Commerce “Country Days” continued to grow. Farmington Motor Company donated a used car, along with the other dealerships Fitz Chevrolet, Turley Dodge, Wichman Motor Company and Thompson Auto Sales.
■ The Farmington R-VII Board of Education began a process of a building containing restrooms, concessions and storage areas under the Farmington High School football stadium. The move was prompted by growing complaints about the unavailability of restroom facilities near the stadium.
50 Years – 1969
■ Christy Miller and Agnes Vogt, attended citizenship courses in Washington, D.C. Christy is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Miller. Agnes Vogt, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Vogt.
■ A popular ranch style design is being used by Standard Oil for its new service station being constructed on Highway 67 between Flat River and Farmington near the entrance to the Empire Country Club and Golf Course.
■ Eighteen members of the Farmington Kiwanis Club attended the weekly meeting led by Harry Sailor, a Trimfoot Company vice-president. The meeting discussion was how the effect of foreign shoe imports have affected the American shoe industry. Mr. Sailor stated the Farmington plant had lost over one million pairs of shoes to foreign imports I the past three years. Based on local average production of 15,000 pairs of shoes per day by about 600 employees, whose average wage is $2.62 per hour. This represents 321,000 lost man hours. The local payroll is in excess of $2,300,000 annually.
60 Years – 1959
■ Several high-caliber entertainment features were lined up for the annual Farmington Homecoming, sponsored again by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. The entertainment committee, headed by John Pigg and Jim Purcell announced that Mert Mirlu and His Rhythm Steppers of Cape Girardeau were booked for the occasion. The Homecoming as usual was held at the city park near the swimming pool on Ste. Genevieve Avenue.
■ In a joint announcement, Al Wamser of G.B.G. Propane Gas, Inc. of Fredericktown, and Martin Loos, manager of Uregas Distributors in the Cape Girardeau District, advised the Uregas purchased the propane plant, tank trucks and equipment owned by G.B.G. Propane Gas Inc.
■ A business transaction took place in Farmington during the week when Cecil M. Hulsey purchased Mrs. Mabel Mackley’s insurance agency located at 223 E. Columbia. Both Mr. Hulsey and Mrs. Mackley are well known and highly respected local business people.
70 Years – 1949
■ Forty-three planes arrived at the Farmington Airport for the fly in breakfast. There were guests here from California, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois and Massachusetts. Bad weather prevented many from attending the breakfast.
■ Large crowds of people from farms and towns of the county were anticipated as interests increased in today’s balanced farming action day to be held at the farms of Harold Simms, Charles Bohs and John Kiepe. One of the features of this day will be air tours of the demonstrations that would show exactly how contouring, terracing, waterway building, cropping and farm lay-outs look from the air.
■ E.E. Weinand and Tom Cruncleton were both robbed of cash in their homes during the night. Mr. Weinand was robbed of $300 and Mr. Cruncleton was robbed of $5.60. The money was taken from their wallets and the wallets put back in their pants pockets. Their wives purses were gone through and money was taken from them.
■ The first-degree murder case against Clarence Mahurin received a change of venue to Ste. Genevieve County. Mahurin had a large number of witnesses and five lawyers subpoenaed for appearance on his behalf.
