30 Years – 1989
■ Manhunt continued for a Doe Run man wanted as the result of a weekend incident in Fredericktown. The man wanted was the suspect in a case of charges of first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and exhibiting a firearm. The sheriff’s department was looking for another man involved in the incident and he surrendered to authorities, but no charges were filed on him.
■ Farmington Mayor Michael O’Brien reported that the city was working on some of the ideas from the town meeting. One was getting in contact with the telephone company regarding a 911 emergency number. They were looking into the cost and how much of the county could benefit from it as different communities have different telephone exchanges. Another suggestion was doing away with the island at the intersection of Washington and Columbia Streets. It was confusing to drivers.
■ A new column will be appearing in the Farmington Press Advertiser weekly. It will be “From the Mayor’s Desk,” which is designed to keep residents informed of what is happening at the level of city government.
40 Years – 1979
■ A young Doe Run girl returned to her home after nine days of hospitalization after suffering from what her mother believed to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Tick Fever. The community was made aware that tick season was well underway. The main cause for concern over tick bites in this area is Tick Typhus, commonly referred to as Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
■ Terry Walton was named assistant athletic director of Farmington High School. Dr. Lee Orth, superintendent of schools for the R-VII recently took the action. Walton replaced Carroll Allen who was named special services director.
■ The Kiwanis Club of Farmington reached its 34th birthday on July 20, 1979, having been founded in 1945.
■ Contrary to published reports in a St. Louis newspaper, an investigation of St. Francois County Sheriff Jim Hickman by the Missouri attorney general’s office did not mean action was taken against the lawman. The office, at the prodding of Public Defender Ron Pedigo, was looking into allegations that Hickman tampered with evidence in the Tm Puckett murder case. Ron Pedigo contends that Hickman should be ousted from office for tampering with the chainsaw that was said to be evidence.
50 Years – 1969
■ Word was received of the death of SP/4 Donald K. Mink during hostile action in Vietnam. Donald was a 1966 graduate of Farmington High School and 20 years old at his death. He enlisted in the US Army shortly after his graduation and was sent to Vietnam. Donald was a member of the Farmington High School faculty and was basketball and cross country coach.
■ The Mercier Drug Store of Perryville, founded in 1901 by the late A.C. Mercier, was sold to Barry Naeger of Farmington. Mr. Naeger, 23, a native of Farmington finished St. Joseph High School at Farmington in 1963 and in 1968 graduated from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
■ Caryswood Stables (the Chastains) Arabian saddle-bred horse breeding and training operation in Farmington was one of Missouri’s biggest winners at the All Arabian horse show in St. Louis competing against horses from across the United States and Canada. A total of 15 ribbons and trophies were brought home by Mrs. Chastain, Charles, Jane, John, and Tom Ramsey, the Trainer.
60 Years – 1959
■ Plans were for the construction of St. Joseph Elementary gymnasium and cafeteria on a site between the Catholic Church and Ste. Genevieve Avenue.
■ The general contractor was Harrison and Rickard Plans were made for the construction of the new St. Joseph Elementary gymnasium and cafeteria on a Construction Company of Cape Girardeau. Construction was of six elementary classrooms, a cafeteria seating approximately 150 people and a regulation size gymnasium seating approximately 500 people.
■ A raging fire leveled the old Cartee School house. The fire was completely out of control by the time the local fire department reached the scene. The origin of the fire was unknown. Cartee school was located seven miles southwest of Farmington on County Road AA off Highway H.
■ Customers of the A & P Store would now be able to shop in “cool comfort” as a 10-ton air conditioner was installed in the store. This system would also cool the meat-cutting room.
■ The Farmington Branch of the Federal Aviation Agency celebrated its 10th anniversary and three of its employees marked 10 years of service in Farmington. This organization was originally named the Civil Aeronautics Administration, and changed its name Jan. 1, 1959. Ralph Schild, John Seay and Ralph Branstetter were the men completing 10 years with FAA since its opening on July 10, 1949.
70 Years – 1949
■ More than 50 scouts participated in the first annual Boy Scout swimming carnival at the Farmington Municipal Pool. The scouts were from St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Jefferson counties and collaborated to provide the large crowd watching an enjoyable evening.
■ Station KREI’s popular singer and songwriter, Johnny Rion, scored a hit with one of his new recordings for King Records. His “Package Tied in Blue,” which incidentally was written by Rion himself, was named as the bestseller among hillbilly recordings listed in the weekly review of records in the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Rion signed a contract to record for King and went to Cincinnati where he made two discs.
■ The wave of polio that had hit other areas in the United States previously, struck St. Francois County with 14 cases being reported. Hardest hit areas of the county were Doe Run, where six cases were reported, confined to three families. French Village reported two, Farmington had three. Other cases in the county were in and around Bonne Terre and Knob Lick.
