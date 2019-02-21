30 Years - 1989
Ten wrestlers from Farmington Wrestling Knights went to the State Championship. The Knights earned the trip after 10 of the 13 wrestlers scored victories in the Class 3A Sectionals at DeSoto.
Team members were: John Krause, Mike Short, Eric Burlbaw, Don Kirkwood, Adam Young, Joe Cook, Joe Sansoucie, Danny Briese, Henry Francis, Bill Young and Coach Howard Hoehn.
City council met and on their agenda was traffic, and the sports complex. With the opening of the new Walmart city officials were searching for solutions for the inevitable traffic problems that would be created by the increase in volume at the intersection.
The city also reviewed a contract between the city and private developers for the land swap of the city’s land for the proposed sports complex.
Roadblocks to enforce the city sticker ordinance continued in Farmington. Roadblocks were set up three times daily to check for the city stickers on residents windshields.
County commissioners planned study for courthouse expansion. There were concerns that the courthouse lacks sufficient working space for county officials and commissioners would request architects to submit a space feasibility study to determine possible improvements.
40 Years – 1979
Reports from the Sheriff’s office stated that an area woman claimed she was abducted and raped at a rural location. The woman claimed she was walking along Edwards Street in Farmington when a car pulled up and a man flashed an undetermined weapon ordering her to get in the car. The man drove them to a spot on Canterberry Road where the rape reportedly occurred.
A 1979 pickup truck reported stolen from Farmington High School during the Sweetheart Queen talent show was later discovered on O’Bannon Road.
The truck was owned by Daniel Herbst of Farmington, The truck suffered fire damage to the cab area. The blue and silver Ford pickup truck had reportedly knocked down four fence posts on the road.
Floyd Hager need to appoint a temporary replacement to fill the vacancy left by retiring City Collector, Bill Brewer. Meanwhile four people have filed for the collector’s post. They are: William Leonard, William G. Hickman, Barbara Cortor and Sheila Boyer.
50 Years – 1969
The Reverend J.W. Allen preached his farewell sermon to a congregation at the Farmington Assembly of God Church. Reverend Allen is retiring after 25 years Pastorate in Farmington.
Top 10 Missouri winners in the 1969 Betty Crocker Search for the American Homemaker of Tomorrow were announced and Miss Carol Van Doren of St. Joseph High School, Farmington and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Van Doren was named as one of the 10 State Winners.
One of Farmington Senior High’s biggest and most restive social events of the year took place naming the Sweetheart Queen at the Sweetheart dance. Mary Melise was crowned Sweetheart Queen and Norma Aubuchon and Sherry Johnson were runners up.
60 Years – 1959
A total of 230 fertilizer and lime dealers in Eastern Missouri completed a short course in soil needs for their particular areas. The St. Francois County dealers who attended were R.C. Graham, Carl Nicholson, Paul Cash, Charles Stufflebeam, W.S. Rumburg and H.B. Smith.
Fred Revoir filed for the office of Farmington Mayor. Mr. Revoir was a well-known and respected resident of the community and a retired businessman and was well qualified.
Funeral services were held for a well-known Farmington attorney, Julian Paul Cayce. He was a senior member of the law firm of Cayce and Manley.
Three DHIA herds earned their owners recognition which was presented at the Annual Soils and Crops Conference. For more than 400 pounds of butterfat per cow during 1957-58, herds owned by Sunnymede Farms, Presbyterian Home and B.C. Phillips received special recognition.
70 Years – 1949
Mr. and Mrs. Cash of Wortham received word from their son, Pfc. Jackie L. Cash that he was in the inaugural parade in Washington DC in January. Jackie was in the Engineers stationed at Fort Belvoir, VA.
The Farmington Knights ran record to their 12 victories and 7 losses by winning two games. One win was to Affton 45-25 and they out-scored Potosi to win 62-52.
In both games the Farmington team hit a high percentage of their field goal attempts, with 37 percent against Potosi and 40 percent against Affton.
The high scorers were Detring, Goodman, Wiley and P. Mell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.