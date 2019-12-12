December declared 'Christmas Tree Month'

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday proclaiming December 2019 as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri.
“The Christmas tree is a classic symbol of the holiday season, and celebrating with a fresh, farm-grown tree is a longstanding tradition for many Missouri families,” Gov. Parson said. “We’re proud to be home to so many Christmas tree farms that continue on this tradition by giving families a chance to select a tree together.”
During the ceremony, the governor and first lady presented a proclamation to Steve and Teresa Meier. The Meiers are the owners of Meier Horse Shoe Pines, a Missouri Grown company in Jackson, and provided the 15-foot white pine on display outside of the governor’s office. They also provided a wreath that will be displayed over the double doors.
Both the tree and the wreath were chosen in July by the Missouri Christmas Tree Association.
The governor also gave special recognition to Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn. The Department of Agriculture plays a coordinating role as part of their responsibility to promote Missouri Grown products and agritourism.
The presentation of an additional wreath recognizing Wreaths Across America was made to the governor and first lady by Missouri American Legion 16th District Commander Marilyn Hirsch.
Children from the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders in Columbia attended the ceremony to hang ornaments on the Christmas tree, and kindergartners from the Boys and Girls Club also attended to hang ornaments and sing Christmas carols.
