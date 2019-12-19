DeSpain receives Eagle Rank at Court of Honor

Originally published in the Thursday, Dec. 24, 1959 issue of The Press.
Scout David DeSpain of Farmington received Eagle Rank, Scouting’s highest advancement honor, at a Court of Honor held by Troop 471 on Wednesday evening, December 16 at the Memorial Methodist Church, sponsor of the troop.
The presentation was made by Fielding Chandler. David’s mother and father and brother Dennis were present for the occasion, at which Mr. Chandler presented the metal Eagle Badge, embroidered Eagle Badge with letter of congratulation from Chief Scout Arthur Schuck of the National Council, and requested that David present to his mother the Scout Mother’s Necklace in token of her devoted help and encouragement through his climb up the Eagle Trail.
The Court of Honor was preceded by a potluck dinner and Christmas party in the dining room of the church for members of the troop and their families. Each Scout brought one item of canned food for the troop’s Christmas Good Turn. This food will be turned over to the County Welfare Office for distribution to needy families in the area during the coming Christian Season. Merit
You have free articles remaining.
Merit Badges were presented by members of the Troop Committee headed by Mr. Bob Tumbleson, to Scouts who had earned the Badges. Those receiving Merit Badges and the badges received are as follows: Joe Tumbleson — Marksmanship, Soil and Water Conservation, Camping, Nature, Citizenship in the Community and Citizenship in the Nation; Mike Moore — Pioneering, First Aid, Cooking, Home Repairs, Soil and Water Conservation, Scholarship, Citizenship in the Community, Camping, Citizenship in the Nation, Personal Fitness, Citizenship in the Home, Reading and First Aid; Mike Baker — Reading; Ralph Schild, Jr. — Fishing; Don Ransom — Marksmanship and Cooking; Tommy Wilkerson — Swimming and Life-Saving; John Crouch — Canoeing, Nature, and Swimming; Kenny Foreman — Marksmanship and Painting; and David DeSpain, Life-Saving, Nature and World Brotherhood.
Following presentation of the Merit Badges, the Star Scout Rank was presented to Scouts Kermit Starnes, Mike Moore and Billy Bohs. Life Scout Rank was presented to Scout Joe Tumbleson.
There were 53 Merit Badges and five advancements in Rank, including the Eagle Rank presented at this Court of Honor.
Joseph Ogle is Scoutmaster of Troop 471.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.