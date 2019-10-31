Greetings friends of the 144th Legislative District!
Last weekend was a busy weekend attending the Ozark Heritage Festival, Arcadia Valley Fall Festival and then rushing to St. Louis to attend my cousin’s wedding. On top of that, my grandkids came to visit for the weekend to help me celebrate my birthday.
All of you grandparents know, there is nothing like having the grand babies home to play with and spoil, but it sure does tire you out. I often look back and wonder how my mom has done it all these years! She still keeps grandkids on a regular basis, if I keep mine for one day it takes me two days to recuperate.
Congratulations to Scott Schrum who received an appointment from Governor Parson this week to serve as Associate Circuit Judge for the 42nd Judicial Circuit. He will fill the Associate Circuit Judge position that was created by the retirement of the Honorable Randall L. Head. Mr. Schrum, is from Belleview, and is currently a partner at Marler Schrum Law. He received his Juris Doctorate from Saint Louis University School of Law.
Recently, I attended the 135th anniversary celebration of Mill Spring Christian Church. I was truly honored to be able to present them with a House Resolution and join them in their celebration. Visiting the church brought back many childhood memories and I am thankful that the congregation continues to keep this rural church alive. Let me add that they have many wonderful cooks; the after service meal and fellowship was absolutely wonderful!
Bill to Ease Vehicle Inspection Requirements Signed into Law (SB 89)
Under a bill signed into law in July, Missourians who renew license plates on their vehicle may not have to get it inspected. The legislation will extend from five to ten years the age of a vehicle before it must be inspected every two years, as long as it has fewer than 150,000 miles on it.
The provision had originally stated that vehicle inspections would eliminated altogether. The sponsor initially thought that would go too far, but after doing some research, felt that there was little connection between requiring regular inspections and ensuring that vehicles on the roads are safe.
Research shows that 35 states no longer make their citizens get their cars inspected at all, including all of the states that touch Missouri. That information provided the data needed to dig in to compare the states that do have inspection programs to the states that don’t to see if there really is any safety correlation or not and I was very surprised to learn there really doesn’t seem to be much of a correlation.
Over time, through many discussions and a lot of debate we were able to settle on the fact that maybe we do not want to get rid of the program. However, we could pare it back some and make it less of a hassle for Missourians, especially for cars that aren’t that old or haven’t been driven that much that, by and large, don’t end up with any mechanical-related accidents.
The change in law will apply to roughly half of the vehicles that currently would have to be inspected and a third of the total number of vehicles on the road today. Cars have definitely improved in their safety features and their longevity since the days when the inspection program came about.
The program started with, a federal mandate back in the ‘60s, but in the 1970s the federal government backed off of that and said they would leave it up to the states, and one-by-one from the ‘70s up until just a couple of years ago 35 states have gotten rid of their program altogether.
The bill also includes a provision that requires the revocation of the driver’s license of a person who hits a highway worker or emergency responder in a work or emergency zone; and a provision that requires that all homemade trailers be inspected.
House Speaker Forms New Committee to Evaluate Local Tax Policy
House Speaker Elijah Haahr recently announced the creation of the Interim Committee on Oversight of Local Taxation. Haahr formed the interim committee to evaluate how local governments are determining taxes and are impacted by current tax policy.
“Missourians across the state have raised serious concerns on how counties access property tax values and the fairness of what is being taxed,” Haahr said. “While the General Assembly continues to ensure Missourians keep more of their hard-earned money, we will remain vigilant that counties are not in return deviously raising Missourians’ taxes.”
Speaker Haahr said he expects the committee to ask a lot of hard questions regarding the impact the state’s tax policies have on local communities. He expects the committee to explore many different areas outside of county property assessments, and to continue last session’s conversation on internet sales tax and examine how local communities are stacking sales taxes.
By reviewing the process of determining sales and property taxes, the committee will provide the General Assembly with the full picture of how our state policies impact local communities. We know Missourians want to be a low-tax state and what taxes they do owe; they want to know are calculated justly and correctly. We will protect Missourians in this area from the state level all the way down to our local government levels.
Cooler temperatures, longer nights mean more wildlife movement across roadways
The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists to watch out for wild animals such as deer that might appear without warning in Missouri roadways during the fall.
The peak period for deer/vehicle collisions is October and November during breeding season when deer are moving about, especially at dawn and dusk. Shorter days mean drivers are on the road when deer are more active, which leads to a larger number of crashes involving wildlife.
Animals may appear suddenly and swerving to avoid them can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles resulting in serious injury or death. Be alert to roadside conditions and slow down if deer are spotted, and always buckle up and put your phone down. Unfortunately, I have hit my fair share of deer. Sometimes they just appear from nowhere.
I do a lot of driving on these back hills country roads and I will testify there is an enormous amount of deer out there. Often times, I begin honking my horn before I approach a curve, which I do not have good vision going into.
If a deer/vehicle collision has resulted in the death of the deer in the roadway, motorists should not jeopardize their own safety to remove the animal. Instead, drivers should notify MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636). Crews will pick up dead deer that pose a safety hazard, meaning the carcass is in the driving or passing lane, or partially in either lane or on the shoulder.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
