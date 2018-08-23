District sets tax rate

The Farmington R-7 School District held a public hearing for the district tax rate before the start of the regular meeting on Tuesday.
Don Eaton, director of Business Services, explained the hearing to set the tax rate is held each year before the Sept. 1 start date for the new levy.
“Running through the calculations, we have an operating tax ceiling – which is the maximum – of $2.8497 per $100 (assessed valuation),” Eaton said. “The debt service calculation – we could have levied 96.97 cents, but we’re going to roll back 6.97 cents and keep that at 90 cents.”
The total assessed value for the district for 2018 was $375,477.240 – an increase of 2.4 percent from the previous year.
This is the eighth year the district has been able to maintain that debt service levy rate – something Superintendent Matt Ruble made mention of during the hearing, adding how the district is able to maintain the programs and services offered to students.
“Whenever you can see that kind of growth … and have our overall rate go down by four cents over the last seven to eight years and offer all the programs and the services we do for students, that’s huge and certainly a positive for us and the Farmington community,” Ruble said.
During the meeting, Director of Technology Andy White, Innovation and Communications Director Mindy Southern, and Instructional Practices Coordinator Allyson Hensley highlighted the updated district website for the board.
“It was time for us to look at the website and kind of revamp and overhaul,” Ruble said, acknowledging the work of the technology team to update the site to make it more user-friendly for the community and staff.
The new website also implements the social media platforms used by the district to communicate with the community.
Also during the meeting, Safety Director John Krause gave an update on the implementation of programs and the overall district approach to safety – noting the importance to remain proactive in identifying possible issues.
And, with one week of the new school year finished, Ruble said the beginning of the 2018-19 school year is off to a “great start" - according to the superintendent
“Student attendance (numbers are) still in flux,” he said. “It looks like we are a little bit down than where we were last year because we’ve got a small kindergarten class – which is running around 250, 255.
“Even with that, we’re still where we were back in ’16-’17, which means we’ve had some growth in other grades. High school is up a little bit. Lincoln is up actually quite a bit – they are sitting at around 655-660, which I think is a record for them. Middle school is back up over 600.”
The board also accepted the resignation of board member Joan Sullivan, who recently moved from the area. Nominated and voted in to fill the unexpired term on the board is former member Jeff Lawson.
