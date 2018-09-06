There was a lot of splashing, a whole lot of barking and even a little “scooping” at the Farmington Water Park’s last big event of the season.
For the last few years, the park uses the day after Labor Day to host “Hot Dippity Dog” – a fundraiser for the Farmington Pet Adoption Center and a fun way for dogs and their owners to enjoy an evening of splashing and fun.
Mikayla Krauss was holding the leashes of Oliver, Shadow and Duke – all of who were back for their second year.
“We just like going in the water,” she said, as one of the furry swimmers took time to shake the water off their fur.
Bentley, a Great Dane, was enjoying the water with Frank, Jessica and Payton Counts. This was the first time for the family to attend the event.
“We’ve always wanted to come,” Jessica said, saying Bentley is usually terrified of baths, but seemed to be loving the opportunity to splash and play.
Yoshi was back for a third year – paddling to Meylin Davis in the pool. Brittney, Meylin’s mom, said Yoshi seems to like the socializing more than the water.
That was the same situation with Goose - who owner Lora Dehner said was her beloved dog's favorite part of the day. Goose even arrived to the event in her special basket on Dehner's scooter.
Sitting along the patio was Toby, the 212-pound St. Bernard. Bob and Bryanna Alexander of DeSoto bring Toby down each year for the event. Bryanna said they enjoy the making the trip to Hot Dippity Dog each year.
Then, there was Taco, who immediately began growling as soon as he started to have his photograph taken.
Rose Johnston said it was probably more the camera than the water – but he was having no part of being photographed.
Emma Franklin and her dog, Oliver, were checking out the best place to get in the water as they walked around the lazy river - another popular location during the evening.
Wendy King is shelter manager and president of the board of directors for FPAC. She expressed her appreciation to the staff at the Farmington Water Park for hosting the event.
“They do this every year for us,” she said. “Last year was a little chilly, but we still had a good turnout. This year is perfect weather.”
King said the event is a homecoming of sorts – with many of the pets in attendance adopted from the shelter.
A minimum donation of $5 was collected at the door – something King said will go a long way to helping the animals. But, she said, there are other ways for the community to help.
“What we are in need of the most are volunteers,” she said. “We have a resale store and we’re screaming for the volunteers to help us from giving donations, to helping us sort (donations) and getting them onto the floor for sale…100 percent of what people buy in our store goes to the shelter becuae everybody that works there are volunteers and everything is donated.
“We’ve got some great supporters.”
