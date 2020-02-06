When Missouri voters passed Amendment One in the fall of 2018, they thought they were voting for ethics reform. After all, who could be against something called “Clean Missouri.” The backers of Amendment One successfully convinced Missouri voters that they were removing money from politics, a result devoutly to be hoped for but unlikely to be found this side of the Garden of Eden.
Included in the “ethics reform” was a series of changes to the way Missouri redistricts after each census. Not only was money to be removed from politics, but the amendment would remove politics from politics! If the idea that money could be separated from politics was the triumph of hope over experience, the notion that politics could be removed from redistricting was, to put it politely, baloney. We now have a system of redistricting that emphasizes competitiveness over every other goal, including commonality of interests, town and county boundaries, and the common-sense requirement that districts be compact.
The problem with putting competitiveness over every other goal is that it is a moving target. No one can possibly know how voters will vote ten years in the future. If you disagree with that statement, I’ll wait while you find someone who, in 2006, predicted that Donald Trump would be president. Rural Missouri used to be represented by Democrats, but today that has changed. We can’t predict how voting patterns will change in the future, and to think that we can is crazy.
You have free articles remaining.
The Missouri legislature is working on a bill that will further strengthen ethics rules and return our state to its former bipartisan redistricting process, emphasizing compact districts with common interests. If the bill is passed, Missouri voters will have the opportunity to repeal Amendment One and return to a sensible procedure for drawing state House and Senate boundaries. To enshrine competitiveness with present voting patterns is to disenfranchise rural voters. That was the real aim of Amendment One, and it must be changed.
The bill should be passed, and Missouri voters should vote to restore common sense to redistricting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.