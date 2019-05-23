{{featured_button_text}}
Donations sought for cemetery upkeep
Submitted photo

Anyone wanting to financially assist in the upkeep of Little Vine Cemetery are asked to send donations to Little Vine Cemetery Fund, c/o Carol McCord, Treasurer, 401 South A Street, Farmington, MO 63640.

Indicate on the donation that it is for the Little Vine Cemetery Fund as the church and cemetery are not affiliated with each other.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments