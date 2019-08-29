{{featured_button_text}}
State Rep. Mike Henderson

The following is an update that my office has received from the Department of Revenue regarding REAL ID.

“REAL ID” comes from the Real ID Act of 2005, a federal law that focused on fraud protection, anti-terrorism, and driver license (license) and non-driver identification card (ID card) security.

On March 25, 2019, the Department of Revenue began offering REAL ID-compliant licenses and ID cards. Issuance of REAL ID-compliant licenses and ID cards was the final step in the process for Missouri to satisfy requirements of the REAL ID Act and its regulations.

Under Missouri law, applying for a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card is optional. Those wishing to apply for a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card should notify the person assisting them at the start of the transaction.

Effective Oct. 1, 2020, residents of every U.S. state and territory will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card, or another form of ID accepted by the Transportation Security Administration, such as a Passport, to board federally regulated domestic flights. Individuals will also be required to present a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card, or another form of acceptable ID, to access federal facilities, including military bases and federal courthouses, and to enter nuclear power plants.

A Missouri-issued license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID will provide the same access as a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card until October 1, 2020, with one exception. The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) recently finalized an update to its DOD-wide installation security policy and is in the process of no longer accepting licenses and ID cards marked as being noncompliant with REAL ID across all of its facilities and installations. This policy change impacts DOD installations in all states, not just Missouri. Anyone planning to visit a military base should contact the base in advance to obtain information regarding identification requirements.

A comprehensive set of REAL ID Q&As and an interactive guide that provides users with a custom list of documents they need to bring to the license office when applying for a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card can be found at the following two links:

https://dor.mo.gov/forms/5753.pdf

https://dor.mo.gov/forms/5754.pdf

If you have any questions, please feel free to call my office. It is an honor to serve as your representative. Please feel free to contact my office with your concerns on state legislation and Issues at 573-751-2317.

Rep. Mike Henderson, a Republican, represents St. Francois County, District 117, in the Missouri House of Representatives.

