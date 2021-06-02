DRAFT RECALLS SCENE OF 24 YEARS AGO

After 24 years, our boys are again leaving for service in our country’s army and as the quotas are called for induction, it brings back memories of scenes such as that pictured above which was taken at the DeLassus railway station on Sept. 21, 1917, as boys in the second draft prepared to entrain. Today there is less fanfare as the boys leave in smaller groups, but the thoughts of parents and loved ones are just the same.