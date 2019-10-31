Drive sober or get pulled over this Halloween

JEFFERSON CITY – Each year, millions of children and adults alike celebrate Halloween, a holiday known for its sweet treats and spooky parties.
Don’t drive scary. Commit to sober driving Halloween night, and every night. To keep our roadways safe, Missouri law enforcement will be on the lookout for drivers who have had too much celebration while reminding everyone of the dangers of impaired driving.
Halloween poses an especially dangerous threat to pedestrians, as more people are out at night on the hunt for candy. If your night involves alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. Remember: Don’t ever drive impaired.
Children out trick-or-treating, and those who accompany them, are also at risk. NHTSA reports that from 2012 - 2016, 14% of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween night involved drunk drivers. Drivers between ages 21 to 34 accounted for the most impaired-driving fatalities (46%) on Halloween night in 2016. Drunk driving isn’t the only risk on the road: Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem. If you feel different, you drive different.
To avoid real-life Halloween horrors, remember the following:
• Before the Halloween festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night.
• Slow down and keep a lookout for little ghosts and goblins crossing the road.
• If you’re walking in search of treats, be sure to wear reflective clothing or carry a flashlight.
• Put your phone down if you’re driving. Never drive distracted.
• If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take the keys and help them make safe travel arrangements.
Have a safe and fun Halloween. For more information on highway safety, go to www.saveMOlives.com
