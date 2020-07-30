Eight tips to make farmers markets successful

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Are you a part of your local farmers market, as a customer, vendor, manager, cheerleader, or funder? Markets carry great tradition, and whatever your current or future role is, here are some tips and experiences from managers and staff, for National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 2-8.

1. Markets need to be dependable and well-advertised—day of week, time of market, and location should be established, well-known, and consistent.

2. A core group of vendors is important; customers want to know what to expect, and vendors see more consistent sales if they stick to a steady schedule.

3. There’s such a thing as too much product duplication—unique and value-added products are important for customer interest and demand, and for vendor revenue.

4. Markets are often more successful when there are reasonable rules in place and enforced. Vendors and customers know what to expect, and any potential conflicts can be handled with respectful communication.

5. Everyone should feel welcome at the market. Take steps to ensure race, religion, age, and income level don’t discourage anyone from participating.