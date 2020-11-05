Electric grid essential to clean energy

The way we use and generate electricity has undergone a historic shift in the last decade due, in part, to changes in technology.

The most noteworthy change has been the retirement of centralized fossil fuel generation like coal plants and the development of renewable energy like wind and solar. In addition to producing cleaner electricity, wind and solar development have brought new economic opportunities to states and rural communities, especially in the Midwest. The benefits of these projects have included additional tax revenue for small counties, new jobs and careers associated with projects, and creating another source of income for landowners that host projects.

But as these centralized plants retire and are replaced by more geographically dispersed clean energy resources, it is clear that our transmission system has struggled to keep pace with the fundamental change in how we produce electricity.