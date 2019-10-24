Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the October "Students of the Month" for Farmington and St. Paul Lutheran high schools.
Rothman Harris III
Rothman Harris III, the son of Samantha and Rothman Harris of Farmington, is the Farmington High School Student of the Month for the month of October. His honors and awards include being selected to attend Boys State in 2019, vice president of the 2020 senior class, treasurer of the National Honor Society and the World Cafe, Academic All-State – three years, First Team All Conference Defensive End and second team tight end.
Harris has been involved in many organizations. He is a member of the National Honor Society (NHS) 2019-20, student council, Scholar Bowl Team, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering (WYSE), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), the Key Club, and the World Cafe. He's active on the FHS football team, wrestling team, track team, soccer team, as well as working on his Eagle Scout project for the Boy Scouts.
After graduation from high school, Harris plans to attend a four-year university and pursue a career in the medical field. As student of the month, he will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School "Student of the Year" to be awarded in May.
You have free articles remaining.
Carla Robbs
Carla Robbs, the daughter of Cara and Tim Robbs of Farmington, is the St. Paul Lutheran High School "Student of the Month" for October.
Robbs is vice-president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and a senior leader of the Student Leadership Team. She has been a member of the St. Paul volleyball team for four years, FCA for four years, softball team for four years, the Student Leadership team and the basketball team for two years.
She's a member of her church's chapel choir and band, has volunteered with the Red Cross/ tornado relief, 2019 Spring flood relief, food pantry and works part-time at the Mineral Area Vet Clinic.
After graduation from high school, Carly plans to study animal science or music at college. As student of the month, she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School "Student of the Year" to be awarded in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.