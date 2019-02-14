Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced its Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for January.
Abby Jent, the daughter of Pamela and Jason Jent, was selected January’s Student of the Month for Farmington High School.
Her honors and awards include being selected as a delegate to Missouri Girls State 2018 and All Conference in Tennis 2017 and 2018.
Jent served as FHS Tennis Team Captain in 2017 and 2018, as well as vice president of the National Honor Society for 2018-19. She’s also been on the school's student council from 2017-2019.
When not in school, Jent is an active member at the First Baptist Church of Farmington and Bridge in Leadington. She works at Panera Bread and volunteers at the Knightime snack program at the middle school. In May she will graduate from MAC with her AA degree.
After graduation from high school, Jent is planning to attend Missouri State University where she intends to work on a degree in social work or secondary education with an emphasis on history education.
As Student of the Month, Jent will receive a $100 grant and compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.
The St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Month for January is Hailey Debert, the daughter of Dana and Mike Debert of Farmington.
Debert was chosen to attend Missouri Girls State in Jefferson City in the summer of 2018 where she held the office of circuit clerk and highway patrolwoman. She is on the St. Paul's Student Leadership Team and is vice president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 2017-19.
Debert has been a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years, basketball team for four years, track team for three years, and the cross-country team for a year, qualifying for “State” in 2018. She also volunteers at the local food pantries and teaches little kids at the The Bridge.
After graduation from high school, Hailey plans to attend Mineral Area College to study Physical and Sports Therapy and then transfer to a larger four school. As Student of the Month, Hailey will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.
