Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the Farmington High School and St Paul Lutheran High School student of the month for November.
Farmington High School
Laiken Cash is the daughter of Katie and Matt Stewart of Farmington; and Carson and Charity Cash of Nixa.
Her honors and awards include being selected a representative at Missouri Girls State, student council president (2019-20) and state champion in WYSE biology division. She was the captain of the girls’ golf team (2019-20) and has been a Farmington Match Play champion three times.
Cash has been involved in the Black Knight Marching Band (2016-20), girls’ basketball team (2016-20), girls’ golf team (2016-20), WSYE Academic Team (2016-20), Symphonic Band (2016-20), HOSA (2016-20), student council (2016-20), Knights Leadership Council and the National Honor Society (2018-20). She has also worked as an intern in the Washington University synthetic biology lab.
After graduation from high school, Cash plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a degree in pre-med biology. As student of the month, she’ll receive an award of $100, as well as compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year in May.
St. Paul Lutheran High School
Remington Ross is the son of Mary and Michael Ross of Park Hills. He finished in second place at the Mineral Area College Science Fair, was a Sophomore Pilgrimage nominee, and has served both as co-captain of the Farmington High School swim team and co-captain of the Unitec Vex Robotic Team. He's been a member of the FHS swim team (2017-19) and the FAST Summer League Swim Team (2015-19).
In his free time, Ross is a member of The Bridge Church Youth Group, Bridge Missional Community, Civic Center lifeguard, 4H Robotics judge and mentor and Becks Farm employee, as well as having attended SPLHS and taken part in the MAC Dual Enrollment/ Dual Credit and Unitec program in Bonne Terre.
After graduation from high school, Ross plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University to pursue an engineering degree. As student of the month, he receives an award of $100 and will compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year in May.
