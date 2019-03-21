Try 3 months for $3
Elks choose SPLHS Student of the Month

Megan Sounders

 Provided by Farmington Elks

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that the St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Month for March is Megan Sounders, who lives with her mother Pam Sounders in Park Hills.

The active senior has been involved in Student Council, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Pep Club, the school softball team, basketball team and volleyball team. Sounders volunteered at the Special Olympics, and Feed the Hungry at the Cowboy Church. She participates in barrel racing as a member of the American Quarter Horse Association.

After graduation from high school, Sounders plans to attend Mineral Area College and then Central Methodist University to become a special education teacher. She also wants to earn a business degree with the hope of opening her own equine therapy. As Student of the Month, Sounders will receive an award of $100 and compete for the St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year to be awarded by the Farmington Elks in May.

