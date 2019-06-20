Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 held a ceremony June 14 in recognition of Flag Day.
Elk’s members, along with members of the Farmington police and fire departments carried every version of the American flag that has flown over the nation — from the Battle of Bunker Hill to the current 50-star flag — across the room to a display while Elks officers read a description of the history of each one.
Exalted Ruler Wayne Wilson said that the Order of Elks believes in the American Flag and that the organization is very patriotic.
“We observe this every year on the 14th,” he said. “It’s Flag Day and we do our ceremony — the whole history of the flag and the battles that were fought under it. We just try to bring back the respect that the flag had at one time. We don’t vary from this. Some try to put it off on another day, but the Elks do not.”
According to Wilson, to be a member of the Elks, an applicant has to be an American citizen and believe in God. There are no other requirements — everyone is welcome.
“We do a lot of scholarships," he said. "We averaged about $15,000-18,000 this year. We are quite proud that one of our girls, Ann Raymer, was third in the nation. We also sponsor ball teams. We do charity work for the Walker Johns [Childhood Cancer Foundation]; and we do grants and barbecues for that every year.
“We are a community minded organization. Everything we get we try to give back into the community.”
