Try 1 month for 99¢
Elks name Ayers SPLHS Student of the Month

Ayers

 Provided by Farmington Elks

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that the St. Paul Lutheran High School (SPLHS) Student of the Month for October is Gabriel Ayers.

He is the son of Tisa and Larry Ayers of Bonne Terre.

Ayers was picked for the 2017 Sophomore Pilgrimage in Jefferson City; was selected as 2017 SPLHS boys’ basketball team MVP; and qualified for the state cross country meet for 2017-18 where he made All District for three years.

He has served as president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 2017-19, and vice president from 2015-16. In addition, Ayers was a member of the student council where he served as sophomore representative, junior vice president and senior representative.

Organizations he has participated in include the Fellowship of Christian Athletes; four years on the St. Paul basketball team for which he served as captain from 2018-19; member of the student council’s Student Leadership Team; four years on the cross-country team; and three years on the track team. In his free time, Ayers plays guitar and drums for his church.

Following graduation from high school, Ayers plans to attend a four-year school on a cross-country scholarship, attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City Dental School and then enlist in the Navy.

As student of the month he will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments