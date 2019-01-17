Elks name Berghaus FHS Student of the Month

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that the Farmington High School Student of the Month for December is Sydney Berghaus.
She is the daughter of Julianna and Timothy Berghaus.
Her honors and awards include 2018 Girls State representative; National Honor Society member; FFA Greenhand; and FFA Chapter Degree. She is serving as FFA president for the 2018-19 school year.
Other organizations Berghaus has been involved in include the National Honor Society, from 2017-19; FFA, from 2015-19; and the school basketball team, from 2015-16. In her free-time she is a member of 4-H, nursery attendant for the Farmington Presbyterian Church and works at Sugarfire Restaurant.
After graduation from high school, Berghaus plans to attend the University of Missouri where she intends to major in plant science. As December student of the month, she will receive a $100 cash gift and will compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded in May.
