Try 3 months for $3
Elks select FHS Student of the Month for March

Samantha Skuta

 Provided by Farmington Elks

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that the Farmington High School Student of the Month for March is Samantha Skuta, the daughter of Tracey and Philip Skuta.

Her honors and awards include being selected for the National Honor Society (2017-19), for which she has served as treasurer this year; cross country (2015-19); track (2015-18); concert band (2015-18); symphonic band, one year; Black Knight Marching Band (2015-16); Fellowship of Christian Athletes, one year; member of SOS for two years; and a member of the youth group at First Baptist Church.

After graduation from high school, Skuta plans to attend the University of Missouri-St. Louis and pursue a degree in biology and psychology. Afterwards she intends to attend medical school and pursue a career as a pediatric neurologist.

As Student of the Month, Skuta will receive a $100 grant and compete for Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded by the Farmington Elks in May.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments