Eudy named PHC 'Star Service Team Member'

Debra Eudy

 Submitted photo

Parkland Health Center is pleased to announce that Debra Eudy, RT(R)(CT) has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for August 2019. Debra is lead technologist in Parkland Health Center’s radiology department and she has worked at Parkland Health Center for fourteen years.

Excerpts from Debra’s nomination read, “Debbie wears many hats in the radiology department and always excels at taking care of ALL of them with great attention to detail. She is always very friendly and respectful of patients, employees and anyone that she meets. She always takes the time to provide excellent service. She does everything within her ability to make certain that every patient or provider that she talks with is completely satisfied with their experience here at Parkland. Other employees rely on her expertise and long-standing knowledge of the department.”

When asked what she likes about her job, Debra replied, “I like the interaction with people, whether it be the patients or co-workers. We have a lot of fun in our department and I really enjoy that. I just like that interaction.”

When asked how she felt about receiving this award, she said, “Shocked - very shocked. I wasn’t expecting it, so it was a very nice surprise.”

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

