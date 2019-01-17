Evangelist starts 'world tour' today in STL

Local Farmington resident, evangelist/missionary Michelle Richee is beginning a 22,563-mile journey today to Pakistan, Kenya and Uganda when she flies out of Lambert Field International Airport in St. Louis for what she’s describing as her “world tour.”
The first leg of her journey is a 21-hour flight to Lahore, Pakistan, where a group of pastors will be hosting a major open-air crusade, church meetings, and other activities that will include teaching literacy, as well as feeding the orphans and the poor.
The original campaign plan included starting an orphanage, a Christian school and putting a roof on a church, but Richee said “the money just did not come in. I would like to thank all of the community residents and businesses that made donations and got involved,” she said. “Hundreds of thousands of lives are going to be impacted by the gospel message of Jesus Christ. Without your help it would not have happened."
When she arrives in Africa a "Bonnke style" crusade is being organized in Kenya and Uganda, as well as other meetings in churches. She will be going into villages where she will pray for what she describes as “the poorest of poor live.”
Richee — an ordained minister through City Harvest Church in Columbus, Ohio — has her entire itinerary planned, other than her return trip home to the USA. She has meetings, crusades, and conferences scheduled through April 18.
"I may stay through the end of April if a neighboring nation wants me to come while in Nairobi, Kenya,” she said. “but I believe I'll be ready for a trip home by the end of April. While traveling the globe just seems to be in my DNA, I still need help to raise the cost of my airfare home."
According to Richee, her family traveled frequently when she was a child, in fact, she attended 13 schools by the time she was a high school senior. Later, she attended both Rhema Bible Training College and Mineral Area College. She has also studied several foreign languages.
While she has no problem sharing the gospel in a forthright manner, the evangelist/missionary admits that prior to becoming a Christian, she was “very timid and shy."
"I believe Jesus got right to the point, don't you?" asked Richee, who celebrated her 30th year of international ministry in 2018.
Richee has been interviewed on TV and radio numerous times, including TBN and the 700 Club. She had her own radio broadcast in St. Louis "in the early days" on KXEN 1010 and has written several publications. Prior to moving to Farmington, she had a weekly newspaper column called “Faith Food” and a monthly publication, “Look What God is Doing!” in Carlinville, Illinois.
She attends church at Abundant Life Family Church in Farmington when she is in town. Asked what her plans are when she returns to Farmington, Richee said, "Spend time with my children, Brandon and Kris."
Those wanting to donate to Richee’s airfare home from the mission trip, can do so at her website, MichelleRichee.org or by mailing a check to MRM World Tour, PO Box 1424, Farmington, MO. 63640.
Depending on internet availability, Michelle Richee will be reporting on Facebook and possibly hold several online live meetings. She can be reached by email at mrm@outlook.com.
