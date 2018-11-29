Try 1 month for 99¢
Evening Primose Club Donates Trees

Evening Primrose Garden Club members donate three fruit trees to the Farmington Community Garden. Club members plant the trees on Nov. 8. Members present include (from left) Barb Flesh, Joyce Dowell, Colleen Cruse, Terri Portell, Geneva Jokerst, Jinny LeDuc and Rita Francis.

 Provided by Terri Portell

Evening Primrose Garden Club members donate three fruit trees to the Farmington Community Garden. Club members plant the trees on Nov. 8. Members present include (from left) Barb Flesh, Joyce Dowell, Colleen Cruse, Terri Portell, Geneva Jokerst, Jinny LeDuc and Rita Francis.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments