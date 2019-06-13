U.S. Senators Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Jack Reed, D-R.I., have announced the bipartisan Ensuring Children's Access to Specialty Care Act.
The legislation would expand the National Health Service Corps Loan Repayment Program (NHSCLRP) to include physicians trained in pediatric sub-specialties, such as child and adolescent psychiatrists.
“The high cost of pursuing a career in a pediatric sub-specialty has led to a shortage of providers who can meet children’s health care needs,” said Blunt. “This bipartisan bill will expand children’s access to care by making it more affordable to pursue a career in a pediatric sub-specialty. I’ll continue supporting efforts to expand children’s access to quality, affordable care.”
“Every child should have access to the pediatric health services they need, especially kids with a physical, mental, or behavioral health condition that requires specialty care,” said Reed. “This bipartisan bill would increase access to specialty care for children and improve mental health parity for kids served by the National Health Service Corps program. Without adding any extra costs, it fixes a loophole and allows licensed pediatric sub-specialists working in under-served areas to apply for student loan repayments through the NHSCLRP.”
Medical residents who specialize in pediatric medicine require additional training, often resulting in increased student loan debt. The added financial burden, combined with a retiring pediatric sub-specialty workforce, has led to a shortage of pediatric medical and surgical sub-specialists, and child and adolescent psychiatrists. As a result, families are experiencing longer wait times and traveling longer distances for children who require specialized care, which can result in delayed diagnosis and treatment, and significantly poorer health outcomes.
The Ensuring Children's Access to Specialty Care Act will help address shortages and improve access by modifying the NHSCLRP to allow pediatric sub-specialists working in under-served areas to apply for student loan repayments through the program. Currently, these providers are effectively ineligible for the program because they are completing their fellowships during the two-year window in which they would otherwise be able to apply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.