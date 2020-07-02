FAFSA facts during the pandemic

Bottom line is this: your kids should check with their school’s financial aid office and state guidelines to make sure they have their FAFSA forms turned in on time. And even if your kids have already missed the school and state deadlines, there’s still time to make the federal one!

What to know about FAFSA when schools are closed

If the college or colleges on your kid’s list are currently closed, don’t stress. The U.S. Department of Education’s Central Processing System will still process your FAFSA info and send it to all the schools you list on the form. That way, your kids will still be able to get financial aid when schools do reopen. You can also check with each individual school to make sure they’re still processing FAFSA forms, and to learn more about their plans for reopening.

What to know about FAFSA when your income changes