The following column was originally written in January 2018. It seemed most appropriate to repeat it now at a time when I have received a great deal of loving assistance from friends and family in setting a new, sturdy post to shore up my own wobbly fence line that will guide and strengthen it in days to come. — Janet Douglas
Cleaning out some computer files, I came across a note with an intriguing heading I’d received from a young friend sometime back. I pulled it up to refresh myself as to its content to decide if it should be kept or deleted.
The first line made the decision clear: it should not only be kept, it should be shared. This is it:
“Faith ‘N Fence posts
As a teenager I was busted for faking going to church. These days, if I miss church, I feel left out.
A week is one length in the fence line of our lives. Church is the fence post of my week.
Imagine a fence without posts.
Disclaimer: I don't care where and when you gather as long as it is to worship a peaceful God. God made and loves us all.
Fence lines change. Earth shifts. But faith is resolute, following us beyond the grave.
You might not think we share God, but He is us.”
On re-reading this I thought, not only of the wise author of this insightful piece, but of so many others I have met through my lifetime who have been a part of my own fence building. Many were family members or close friends whose fence posts had often let me lean on them awhile for support and helped to mark own my path in life.
Others appeared only for a little unexpected jog, just long enough to aid me in finding and setting a strong post when my own life fence was beginning to sag or weaken, and I had not the strength or resources to do it on my own. Sometimes the person is only seen as a peripheral part of your life, but supplies the needed inspiration, motivation, or simply pleasure to encourage you as you move along building your wandering fence line.
I’ve been fortunate to have many such people in my life. One who just recently completed her beautiful fence and crossed through the gate to her next and higher adventure was Lelia Rowe.
Lelia Rowe was a lovely lady who inspired me, and who passed just two days short of her 105th birthday that would have been celebrated on January 24th! So her family and friends will now gather, not to recognize another year, but to celebrate her life. As one family member said, “Grandma passed away, just like she lived...peacefully.”
I got to know Lelia after she moved to Camelot Nursing & Rehabilitation Center when she was 99. I was always impressed by her gentleness, sweet smile, restful demeanor and strong faith. She was a delight to be around as witnessed by the number of visitors she had. I did a story about Lelia when she turned 100, five years ago, and had planned to do another this year on her 105th birthday and to include a picture of her with her newest family member who was born last year: a great, great, great, grandson, who extended the branches on the family tree to six generations!
When her family and friends gathered at Camelot to celebrate Lelia’s birthday or some other event, so many people came, it looked like a political rally or rock concert was being held. She remained the matriarch of the family, the well from which they all drew assurance and strength. One family member summed it up by saying, “Lelia is our yardstick for great ladies. Across the generations, we all love and admire her. She is our anchor.”
The entire family, spouses, extended family members and often friends or newcomers gathered each Christmas at Leila’s home to celebrate the day, enjoy the lavish meal and nestle into the warmth of being loved and cherished. Lelia’s home was a welcoming fence post of loving family where all of their fences intersected and rested for a day.
Lelia recalled the family Christmas gathering the following way:
“I lived in that house at 515 Theodor St. in Esther for nearly 82 years, ever since I was married to Phillip Easton Rowe, and there wasn’t a Christmas that every member of our family and extended family hasn’t spent Christmas Day there also. I always made sure every person had a gift. It wasn’t always a lot, but at least they were included. Then a number of years back, someone added a gift of an elephant statue, and since then he’s shown up at every family occasion. He was so outrageous that it became tradition that he was “gifted” from one family member to another each year. Through the years he’s gained some scars and chips, but he’s still loved and making the family rounds.”
By the time of her death on Jan. 21, 2018, Lelia had gained several scars and chips of her own. She was 104 years, 11 months and 28 days of age when she passed away.
Her fence was completed, the final sturdy post set that marked the gateway to her final home.
I hope someone thought to send the elephant with her.
Today, as we draw close to the end of 2019, I hope that you each have a sturdy fence to look back on and think of all the strong posts that have been set along the way. Remember too, those whose hands helped you set that post with encouragement, love and faith. Thank them in your memories and prayers, and then aid someone else in need to build their strong fence. It’s called “loving your neighbor as yourself.”
Coming Up...
Camelot Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, 705 Grand Canyon Drive, is hosting "an important free personal safety program" called "Staying Safe in Unsafe Situations at 6 p.m. tonight (Thursday). It will be led by Richard Flotron, director of Mineral Area College Campus Safety, police chief, director of law enforcement training and security trainer for Public Gathering Places. Light refreshments will be served. Plenty of parking is available. Family and friends are welcome. For more information call 573-756-8911.
