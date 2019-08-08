The BackStoppers Fallen Heroes Ride returned to the Parkland last weekend for its seventh year, raising about $500 — divided 70 percent for the BackStoppers program and 30 percent for a Mennonite family involved in an early morning accident that occurred July 11 on Route OO.
According to Sheri Pratt, Midwest Sports service advisor/event coordinator, this year's ride was held under blue skies and comfortably warm temperatures.
“It was amazing weather,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for any better. We had 26 bikes and almost 50 riders who took part. Everybody had a great time — it was a blast.”
After leaving Midwest Sports Center, the riders passed under a large American flag suspended from a ladder truck at the Farmington Fire House on Columbia Street, after which they traveled to their first stop in Fredericktown.
“We were led into town by the Fredericktown Police Department, which was amazing,” Pratt said. “Then we went to Pilot Knob and stopped at the Pilot Knob Fire House for some water and a bathroom break. After that, we went through Potosi and then up Highway 21 and on 47 where Bonne Terre police picked us up and ran us through town.
"The Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department made us lunch. Then we took Highways K and D into Farmington where the Farmington Police Department picked us up at Karsch and Washington to get us through safely and back to Midwest Sports Center by 2 p.m.
“We want to thank Marler’s for providing a tow truck in case somebody broke down. Thank goodness we didn’t need to use them, but the gentleman had a blast as well just following behind and seeing the sights. I want to thank everybody who helped us. Chip and Debbie Peterson came for the ride and also donated dinners and car washes for giveaways at the end. Midwest Sports Center also gave away some items.”
Pratt also thanked the Fredericktown, Bonne Terre and Farmington police departments; and the Pilot Knob, Big River/Bonne Terre fire departments.
“Without them, Saturday’s ride wouldn’t have been possible,” she said. “We’ll be back for our eighth year on the first weekend in August and invite everyone to come and take part.”
