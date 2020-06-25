Farm Bureau survey finds broad COVID-19 Impacts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Missouri Farm Bureau survey brings to life many of the hidden effects of COVID-19 on farmers and rural communities. While the on-farm impacts have been dramatic, the personal effects are even more painful to read: “I have not seen my first grandchild yet.” “My daughter didn’t get to get married like she planned.” “I’m lonely and miss my friends.”

Many respondents expressed feelings of isolation, loneliness and even depression. Inability to attend church and fellowship with friends has had a big impact on rural life. Although there were many differing opinions, over 63 percent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that they take COVID-19 seriously.

Several people were upset by disruptions of normal social activities. “Not being able to gather is really hard. A graduation, a wedding and even a funeral have been disrupted,” said one. Another respondent described similar heart-wrenching situations. “I wasn't able to visit my daughter in the hospital. My son missed his junior prom, and we won't get to see him graduate from his US Army basic training in a couple months.”