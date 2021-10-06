Farmers market plans first Harvest Celebration

With fall's arrival, communities and organizations throughout the Parkland are planning a wide variety of events and activities to celebrate the change of colors and welcoming the crisp, cool mornings that the time has come to say a fond farewell to summer.

For the very first time ever, the Farmington-Missouri Farmers Market will be holding a Harvest Celebration from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16th on the VFW Post 5896 parking lot, located at 814 E. Karsch Blvd. in Farmington.

“We’re inviting everyone in the area to come to this family-friendly event,” said Teri Cox, Farmington-Missouri Farmers Market spokesperson. “Harvest Celebration is going to have free activities for children at the Kids’ Activities Tent that will include face painting, art activities, and games. The VFW is going to open its BBQ Food Truck for this one-day event with their complete menu available that includes hot dogs, brats, pork steaks with all the fixins, and drinks.

"The Harvest Celebration is also going to have live music and performing arts provided by the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, as well as live artisans and craftsmen working at their booths. People can meet their local farmers that day too. It’s going to be a great day and we’re hoping everyone will come out and enjoy this special first-time event.”

For more information or to answer questions about the Harvest Celebration, follow the Farmington-Missouri Farmers Market Facebook page @farmingtonfarmersmarket

